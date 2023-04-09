Despite its numerous unsavory controversies and hit-or-miss programming, Netflix remains the king of streamers. The juggernaut is the de-facto leader, paving the way for every other service currently available and producing some of the new millennium's best and most talked-about shows.

From rich period pieces about the British Royal Family to mind-blowing sci-fi pieces with an undeniable 80s vibe, many of Netflix's banner shows are critical darlings and fan favorites. Such is their success that they are well on their way to becoming modern classics, joining the ranks of celebrated shows like Breaking Badand Game of Thrones.

10 'Bridgerton'

Based on the wildly successful book series by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton centers on the affluent titular family. Each season focuses on the romance between one of its members and a dashing character, with the first two chapters covering Daphne and Anthony's love stories.

Along with Outlander, Bridgerton made the period romance sexy and relevant again. With lush production values, a likable cast of compelling characters, and, most importantly, an irresistible love story each season, Bridgerton is the perfect show for modern audiences. Bringing some much-needed sex appeal to the Austen formula, the show has undoubtedly carved a unique space in the pantheon of great period pieces.

9 'Wednesday'

Modern scream queen Jenna Ortega stars as the iconic Wednesday Addams in Netflix's gothic comedy Wednesday. The plot follows the character as she enrolls in the supernatural Nevermore Academy, where she becomes involved with a dangerous mystery.

It might seem farfetched to call Wednesday a modern classic when its first season dropped mere months ago. However, it was such a phenomenon that connected with so many people that it's impossible to deny its influence over pop culture. And with Ortega becoming more prominent by the minute, future seasons of the creepy show will only have more control over the larger conversation.

8 'Squid Game'

The brutal and thrilling Netflix drama Squid Game took the world by storm. The plot follows a group of down-on-their-luck people who agree to participate in a deathly competition based on children's games with a massive prize on the line.

Few shows manage to capture the zeitgeist as effectively as Squid Game. The series was a phenomenon, dominating the social media conversation and cementing Netflix as a true international player in the entertainment world. It's unclear if lightning will strike twice with the upcoming second season, but Squid Game has already secured its place as a modern classic.

7 'Heartstopper'

Based on Alice Oseman's best-selling graphic novel, Heartstopper is among the new millennium's most important LGBTQ+ shows. The show chronicles the blossoming relationship between two British boys, Nick and Charlie, as they navigate the charms and hardships of first love.

Featuring several compelling characters representing the different corners of the LGBTQ+ community, Heartstopper is an honest celebration of love in all its forms. Elevated by the charming and electric chemistry between its two leads, the show was a heartwarming surprise that stole audiences' hearts. Heartstopper will return for a second season, and everything points at the show building an enduring legacy that will stand the test of time.

6 'Mindhunter'

The psychological crime thriller Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv. Set in the late 1970s, the show tells the story of the beginnings of criminal profiling by presenting the founding of the Behavioral Science Unit within the FBI.

Ambitious and chilling, Mindhunter remains one of Netflix's most atmospheric and complex shows. Thanks to its well-matched trio of talented leads and a spectacular supporting cast, Mindhunter creates an eerie aura that keeps audiences on edge and compels them to distill every scene. Mindhunter won't likely return for a third season, but its previous two chapters are already classics of the thriller, setting the bar high for future entries into the crowded genre.

5 'Sex Education'

Teen shows are not uncommon on television. However, seldom does a teen comedy offer such insightful and powerful views on sexuality as Netflix's Sex Education. Asa Butterfield stars as Otis, a shy boy who uses his mother's expertise as a sex therapist to start a clandestine sexual clinic at his school, accompanied by a rebellious but brilliant classmate.

Finding humor in the awkwardness of teenage sexuality, Sex Education is a frank and winning comedy that stands as one of Netflix's most daring offerings. The show doesn't avoid the thorny subjects that come with its premise, introducing some much-welcomed comedy and making them hysterical but no less astute. Sex Education will return for a fourth and likely last season, ending its run as one of the new millennium's most original teen shows.

4 'Ozark'

Emmy winners Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star in the gripping crime drama Ozark. The premise centers on Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who become money launderers, slowly increasing in standing within the Missouri criminal community.

Powered by the decisive and ruthless performances of its two revered and talented leads, Ozark is a critically acclaimed masterpiece that helped cement Netflix's reputation. Featuring spectacular performances from its cast and an escalating narrative, culminating in a stirring and bittersweet climax, Ozark ended its run as a rousing triumph. And while competition is fierce, Ozark is a mighty contender for the best drama of the past decade.

3 'BoJack Horseman'

Arguably the best and most daring animated show on television, BoJack Horseman is one of the pillars upon which Netflix stands. The show revolves around the title character, an anthropomorphic horse and former sitcom star trying to stage a comeback while struggling with his declining mental health.

Few shows are as refreshingly honest with their portrayal of mental health issues. However, BoJack Horseman pulls no punches, presenting serious issues in respectful but highly humorous ways. Slowly but surely, BoJack Horseman has become one of the new millennium's best comedies, thanks to its evolving and confident premise and ambitious narrative that separates it from other similar shows and elevates it to the apex of television classics.

2 'The Crown'

Peter Morgan's love letter to the Royal Family has quickly become Netflix's most revered show. The Crown chronicles the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, from her early days as a ruler to her golden years on the throne. Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton have played the Queen across the seasons, each covering a decade or so in her reign.

Acclaimed for its writing, production values, and the intense performances of its cast, The Crown is arguably Netflix's greatest achievement. Although it takes dramatic liberties, the show is still a compelling look into one of the world's most powerful families, peeling back the layers to reveal what lies within Buckingham Palace. The Crown is a historical drama unlike any other and a classic of modern television.

1 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things stars a large ensemble to tell a classic sci-fi story. Set in the town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s, the show centers on the numerous supernatural events plaguing the community, tied to a mysterious world known as the Upside Down.

Blending sci-fi with the irresistible vibe of the neon-colored 80s, Stranger Things is television's equivalent of a big-screen blockbuster. With spectacular visual effects and equally powerful performances from its large ensemble, the show is both a triumphant ode to the 80s and a riveting sci-fi adventure that confirms television can be every bit as exciting as any cinematic project.

