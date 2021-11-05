Locke & Key, the latest Netflix show to feature magic, concluded its second season with the promise of more to come. The adaptation of the graphic novels of the same name includes the use of magical keys that imbue the user with special abilities and gifts.

If you’re missing the magic of Locke & Key, we have a few suggestions that will fill the void. The shows in our list are available to stream on Netflix—just like Locke & Key. Not only do these series include a heavy dose of magic, but they also lean into the sinister side of magic, with darker storylines. Most of the properties also feature younger protagonists, or at least those who are still inexperienced in the world of magic, which makes them accessible for a wide variety of audiences.

So, are you ready to find your next magical watch?

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender already had a fan following when it finally landed on Netflix, allowing even more viewers to fall in love with the animated series. The magic in Avatar: The Last Airbender comes from people’s ability to manipulate four core elements—earth, air, fire and water. When siblings Katara and Sokka accidentally stumble upon the Avatar, Aang, they have to work together to stop the Fire Nation. The show combines the style of anime with American cartoons to create a world that has universal appeal. Add to that mind-bending action and a cast of characters with winning personalities and this show is a guaranteed favorite. The plotlines tackled concepts as vast as imperialism and the cost of war, making Avatar: The Last Airbender a show for all ages.

Raising Dion

What’s more magical than superheroes? Nicole Reese (Alisha Wainwright) is a single mother who is suddenly confronted by her son’s magical superpowers. Nicole not only has to deal with the recent death of her husband, Mark Warren (Michael B. Jordan), but the normal stresses of motherhood are magnified when Dion Warren (Ja'Siah Young) begins manifesting these powers. How does she give her son a regular life while protecting him from people who want to exploit his powers? Raising Dion is based on the comic book and short film by Dennis Liu, and the show is propelled by the central family drama and numerous stunning performances. With the superhero genre still lagging behind in terms of inclusivity, Raising Dion has made small strides in expanding representation in that landscape.

Shadowhunters

The Netflix adaptation Shadowhunters is based on Cassandra Clare’s popular young adult book series The Mortal Instruments. The series follows Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) a teenager who learns that she’s a human-angel hybrid. Her unique heritage gives Clary magical powers, and the ability to see the shadow world. Clary becomes a Shadowhunter to save her mother and to fight the villainous Valentine Morgenstern. This show is a mix of magic and the supernatural, with many occult creatures like vampires, werewolves, fairies and warlocks featured in the series. The show added more diversity to the main cast of characters, but its popularity rests on the central queer romance between Magnus Bane (Harry Shum Jr.) and Alex Lightwood (Matthew Daddario) which won Shadowhunters acclaim at the GLAAD Awards.

Shadow and Bone

Netflix snapped up another popular young adult series to bring magic to the screen. Shadow and Bone is an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse books. In the series, the Grisha are gifted people, but none are as special as Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) who has the potential to destroy the Shadow Fold that has divided two halves of the Ravka nation. When her power catches the eye of General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), Alina must decide whom to trust. Shadow and Bone had the Twitterverse aflutter from the get-go, and it wasn’t long before the series was given a second season renewal. The show leans into the darker side of magic—literally with the shadowy cinematography, and figuratively with the characters’ tragic backstories and the Season 1 cliffhanger.

The OA

Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling) is a young woman who resurfaces after going missing for several years. On her return, she claims to be The OA (the original angel), and that she is able to see despite being blind before. Prairie befriends a group of students who she says will help her save the other people who had gone missing with her. Can she be believed? The OA balances science-fiction with magic—the main storyline deals with time travel and even interdimensional travel, but some of the inexplicable events in the show look like magic. The performances are spectacular and just unnerving enough to keep viewers guessing about the real motivations of the characters. The OA is weird and compelling with the kind of star-power that will have you glued to your screen.

The Order

A young student, Jack Morton (Jake Manley), is recruited into a secret order that teaches and practices magic. The Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose introduces Jack to a world of monsters, magic and family secrets. It isn’t long before he uncovers some hidden truths about his family, but that may need to wait as Jack is dragged into a battle between supernatural creatures and wielders of dark magic. Alongside Jack, the show also focusses on other members of the order, including Jack’s rightfully vengeful grandfather, Pete (Matt Frewer). The Order is a classic combination of freshman college students, secret societies, family intrigue, monsters and murder mysteries. The show has a lot of tropes-in-one, and yet has enough charm to hold its own.

The Witcher

Books are the magical source that keep on giving Netflix more series. The Witcher, based on the book series of the same name, follows the interconnected stories of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), who is the titular witcher—a magically enhanced monster-hunter. Alongside Geralt’s storyline is that of Crown Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), who is on the run and newly discovering her magical abilities. And to round out the magical trio is sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) who has grown weary of life and is on a personal, elusive pursuit. The series is rich with world-building and complicated characters. Throw in blood, gore and nudity, and the show is vying to replace Game of Thrones as the next big dark fantasy watch. The series’ popularity led to Netflix renewing it for a second and third season, plus an animated spin-off, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

