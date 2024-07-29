The Big Picture Single's Inferno greenlit for 4th season

Show combines survival & dating on a deserted island

Netflix plans to release Korean shows every month until Q1 2025

The South Korean reality Netflix series, Single's Inferno, was greenlit for a fourth season. This announcement is part of Netflix's latest initiative to expand its Korean content, starting with its unscripted content. Single's Inferno is one of many South Korean shows that will be entering the streaming giant as it plans to release a show every month until Q1 2025. According to a Netflix press release, Single's Inferno is the first South Korean unscripted reality series to receive a 4th installment. The show's producer, Kim Jae-won, commented on the show's return, stating that they plan to make season 4 more entertaining and that they will be listening to fans' feedback from season 3.

Netflix has also announced another South Korean reality series that will be renewed on the platform. Zombieverse, a South Korean reality survival show, was renewed for a second season, after it first aired back in August 2023. This series was about a group of contestants who had to survive a zombie apocalypse simulation in Seoul. Also returning for a second season is the 2023 series, The Devil's Plan, a reality show where contestants have to compete in strategy games to win a cash prize.

Single's Inferno First Released in Dec 2021

Image via Netflix

Single's Inferno was first released in December 2021, where contestants are sent to a deserted island called Inferno. Not only do they have to survive on the island, but they are also encouraged to date and find love, which has caused love triangles to be formed. Season 3 was released on December 2023 and aired its last episode on January 2024, with a total of 11 episodes. Out of all the 6 couples in the show, 4 of them ended up together, while the rest were left single at the season finale.

As part of Netflix's latest unscripted initiative, many reality shows have been announced. On August 6, the first season of The Influencer will be released. This show will consist of 77 South Korea's top influencers competing for the ultimate crown. According to Netflix, all these content creators have a collective follower count of 120 million across multiple social media platforms, such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Afreeca TV.

On August 30, a South Korean actor, Cho Jung-Seok, will star in his reality TV show, titled A-List to Playlist, to become a singer-songwriter. Other programs will be released later this year include Culinary Class Wars, Comedy Revenge, Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die, and Kian’s Bizarre B&B. Seasons 1 to 3 of Single's Inferno are available to stream on Netflix. Season 4 is scheduled to be released in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates. All seasons of Single's Inferno can be streamed on Netflix.

Single's Inferno Nine people who co-live on an island and try to find the love of their life. Release Date December 18, 2021 Cast Kevin Matsumoto , Jin Kyeong Hong , Lindsey Rodriguez , Kim Jin Young Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 3

Watch on Netflix