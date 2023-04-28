Netflix is the most popular and influential streaming service in the business, home to many acclaimed shows, from The Crown to Stranger Things. However, Netflix is also infamous for its less-than-stellar content, including original efforts and acquired projects.

Indeed, these shows are often outright bad, whether because of their ludicrous premises, bad casting, silly storylines, or a combination of all these factors. And yet, audiences love them, binging them and even taking a few of them to the top of the Netflix charts. These shows are the absurd epitome of "so bad it's good," instant guilty pleasures audiences love to hate.

10 'Inventing Anna' (2022)

Television honcho Shonda Rhimes delivered one of Netflix's biggest hits with her 2022 limited series Inventing Anna. Emmy winner Julia Garner stars as Anna Sorokin, a Russian con artist who poses as Anna Delvey, a supposed German heiress who steals the hearts and fortunes of Manhattan's elite.

Bad in a can't-stop-looking-at-this-trainwreck sort of way, Inventing Anna's sole saving grace is Garner's deliciously over-the-top performance. The actress goes full camp as Sorokin, with an intentionally silly accent and a larger-than-life persona that single-handedly elevates an otherwise simplistic and erratic show. And while everything else in the show is underwhelming, Garner is such a force that she makes Inventing Anna not only watchable but almost enjoyable.

9 'Space Force' (2020-2022)

It's incredible how much incredible comedic talent Space Force wastes. The show stars Steve Carell as General Mark Rn Naird, tasked with establishing the United States Space Force alongside a group of scientists. Space Force also stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, and Lisa Kudrow.

Despite its intriguing premise, impressive production values, and superb cast, Space Force is a show suffering from an identity crisis. It doesn't know if it wants to be an earnest workplace comedy or a biting political satire. Instead, it tries to be both and fails, resulting in an uneven show that will have audiences confused as to what they're watching. Carell and the cast remain game, though, rescuing Space Force from utter mediocrity.

8 'Cooking with Paris' (2021)

The one and only Paris Hilton starred in the one-season mess that was Cooking with Paris. The premise saw Hilton cooking unexpected recipes from her kitchen, joined by celebrity guests like Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, and Nikki Glaser.

Paris Hilton is one of the 21st century's biggest television icons. However, audiences now know that her ditzy persona is an act for the camera, making her antics in Cooking with Paris seem tired. Still, Hilton's deadpan, uninterested "That's hot" persona will make some viewers nostalgic for her days in The Simple Life, making Cooking with Paris a somewhat enjoyable mess.

7 'Insatiable' (2018-2019)

Former Disney Channel star Debbie Ryan sat with the president of Netflix and said, "I want to make history." The result was Insatiable, a deeply polarizing show about a teenager who loses weight over the summer and seeks revenge against her tormentors during her senior year of high school.

Considered offensive by many, Insatiable was far from the best comedy on Netflix but was still considerably popular. The show's trademark brand of pitch-black comedy was seldom effective, despite Ryan's best efforts and a cast of familiar actors also doing some heavy lifting. Insatiable is clumsy but strangely addictive, like a perfume with a rotten smell that is somehow appealing. Netflix had the good sense to cancel it after two seasons, but that's still plenty of viewing hours for the average viewer.

6 'Gypsy' (2017)

Two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts deserves much better than Gypsy; however, she was also the main reason for the show's appeal. Gypsy follows Jean Halloway, a therapist who begins to cross ethical boundaries by developing personal and inappropriate relationships with her patients.

A sleazy, overly-dramatic thriller, Gypsy is Netflix's response to the cheap melodrama that aired on network television "after dark." However, Watts and co-star Billy Crudup lend considerable gravitas to the story, making it engaging where it should be ridiculous. It's a shame it was canceled after one season because it's always great to see Watts getting her hands dirty, even if it's in a show like Gypsy.

5 'Sex/Life' (2021-2023)

The erotic drama Sex/Life stars Sarah Shahi as a dissatisfied housewife living a seemingly idyllic life in the suburbs while reminiscing about the hot and heavy times she spent with her former lover. Mark Vogel and Adam Demos co-star as her husband and lover, respectively.

The idea behind Sex/Life is compelling -- few shows dare to explore the intricacies of female sexuality, even in 2023. However, the execution settled for the most basic approach, offering a lazy story and filling the gaps with gratuitous sex scenes. And yet sex sells, and Sex/Life was among the streamer's most surprising hits during its first season. Sex/Life is one of Netflix's sexiest shows, which is enough for audiences to ignore its numerous flaws.

4 'The Politician' (2019-2020)

The Politician, Ryan Murphy's first show after signing a highly lucrative deal with Netflix, is among the producer's weakest efforts. Ben Platt stars as Payton Hobart, an overly-ambitious high school student running for Class President and willing to cross every boundary to secure the win.

Platt plays Payton like a lesser version of Tracy Flick, and it doesn't help that Murphy's unique brand of humor feels disingenuous in a satire. However, The Politician has enough flair and a killer cast -- particularly in season 2, which incorporates the mighty talents of Judith Light and the divine Bette Midler as series regulars. And while the show has every flaw fans have come to expect from a Murphy production, it also has some memorable and undeniable peaks.

3 'Too Hot To Handle' (2020)

Trashy reality shows will always have a place in the audience's hearts, and Netflix's Too Hot to Handle proves it. The show centers on ten adults living together in a house for four weeks and competing for a monetary prize while resisting any form of physical and sexual temptation.

Too Hot to Handle is among the many so-bad-they're-good reality shows. It's awful but addictive television featuring beautiful people doing silly things while looking hot. Too Hot to Handle is the ideal show for audiences to turn their brains off and simply watch, to the point where it has already received numerous international versions. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

2 'The Pentaverate' (2022)

Mike Myers is one of Hollywood's most versatile comedians. A 90s icon, Myers is behind some of cinema's most iconic characters, from Austin Powers to Shrek. However, his comedic style is an acquired taste, and nowhere is this more evident than in his excessive Netflix show, The Pentaverate.

Like many of his most famous efforts, Myers plays multiple roles in The Pentaverate, often buried under heavy prosthetics and adopting silly voices. There's an audience for that kind of content, and Myers indulges them fully, delivering an exercise in crass comedy that may seem pointless to many. And yet, watching Myers is such a delight that fans might ignore The Pentaverate's ridiculousness if it means watching Myers back in action.

1 'Emily in Paris' (2020-)

Lily Collins stars in the fluffy, absurd, and undeniably stylish comedy Emily in Paris. The show chronicles the romantic and professional misadventures of a young American woman working in a Parisian marketing agency while falling in and out of love in the City of Lights.

Full of clichés and low stakes, Emily in Paris might be the most pointless show on Netflix. And yet, it's so silly, harmless and absurd that fans can't help but indulge its ridiculous ideas and go along for the ride. Emily in Paris is the most stereotypical portrayal of Paris in modern television, but the clothes are awesome, the cast is beautiful, and Paris does hold a certain je ne sais quoi that makes the show a guilty pleasure.

