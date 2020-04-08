Netflix’s Steve Carell Sitcom ‘Space Force’ Gets First Images, Release Date, and a Full Cast

Netflix paid a dumptruck full of money to Steve Carell and The Office creator Greg Daniels to create something like The Office that would be exclusive to the streaming giant, and they’ve returned with Space Force, a new workplace comedy that Netflix hopes will win over fans of Carell’s previous sitcom. The plot, per Netflix:

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

We knew that Carell, who’s credited as co-creator with Daniels, would star, but now we have the full cast, which includes John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. That’s a very strong lineup of talent!

However, I’m curious to see if Space Force can win any Office converts. Part of the appeal of The Office is that it’s relatable. We all get what it’s like to be a cubicle drone and work for a boss that’s kind of a doofus. When it comes to Space Force, sure, the idea is inherently silly because it came from our dumbest President, but how does that play as a new sitcom? I’m sure people will check out Space Force just because of Carell and Netflix, but I’m still not sold that it will be anywhere close to the level of The Office.

Check out the first images from Space Force below. The series premieres on Netflix on May 29th.