Want to make your at-home theater experience more immersive? Grab a drink and pop some popcorn, because Netflix just rolled out a new way to bring theater-like immersive audio to its streaming customers worldwide through their existing stereo speakers.

In a partnership with the audio-technology company Sennheiser, the popular streaming service began rolling out spatial audio across its catalog after making an announcement on July 6. The spatial audio will help transform watching movies and TV at home into a theater-like, cinematic experience through immersive, surround-sound audio that can be played through any stereo set up. “This magical combination of sight and sound will bring viewers closer to the story, and we’re excited to add this capability to other features we support like 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos and Netflix Calibrated Mode,” a Netflix representative said in a blog post announcing the launch of spatial audio.

Spatial audio allows the stories to come to life through their audio in the same way across all devices used to watch Netflix. Audio that was intended to originate from behind the viewer will then theoretically be reproduced as intended on any regular stereo speakers. Netflix is the first streaming platform to use the Sennheiser system: AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio, which translates original immersive mixes into two-channel audio. The streaming service supports Apple’s spatial audio on devices such as Apple TV, iPhone and iPad to enhance 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio with immersive surround sound. Currently, there are 27 titles available with spatial audio, including popular original television series such as Stranger Things, The Witcher and Locke & Key. Some movies listed as having spatial audio include the popular Fear Street trilogy, which are based on R.L. Stine's teen horror novels, and Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Here’s the list of Netflix titles in the U.S. that are currently available with spatial audio: Stranger Things, The Witcher, Red Notice, The Adam Project, Resident Evil, Raising Dion, Keep Sweet Pray and Obey, Locke & Key, Castlevania, Interceptor, Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime, The Unforgivable, Selena the Series, The Order, Fear Street: Part One – 1994, Fear Street: Part Two – 1978, Fear Street: Part Three – 1666, True Story, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Black Summer, Seoul Vibe, Slumberland, The Good Nurse, Archive 81, Warrior Nun, Kate and Lulli.

Netflix's subscribers can find additional titles as they are added by typing “spatial audio” into the search bar.