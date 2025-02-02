Two things seem to frustrate fans: short seasons and split seasons, and if there's both? Extra fan frustration, regardless of intent. However, Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria is now offering up an explanation for why the recent trend in split seasons for streaming shows. During the Next On Netflix preview presentation Deadline asked Bajaria about the release model. Bajaria explains, "[s]ome of those have been for reasons, because it was during Covid and strikes to get the shows on so audiences don’t have to wait for a long time."

Bajaria goes on to explain that it actually usually has to do with the specific show, rather than the decision of Netflix at-large.

“A lot of times it’s been creator-driven. Peter Morgan on The Crown, Shonda Rhimes on Bridgerton, there was a way that they wanted to structure or write it because they felt it was an actual, natural emotional break. So there’s no set way, it depends on what’s best for the show.”

Split Seasons Aren't Uncommon, They're Just Extra Obvious on Streaming