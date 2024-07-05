The Big Picture Netflix is releasing a biographical documentary on director SS Rajamouli, exploring his influence on Indian and international cinema.

The documentary, part of Netflix's Modern Masters series, features interviews with filmmakers like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar.

Rajamouli's works, including Baahubali and RRR, have captivated global audiences and inspired a new generation of filmmakers.

In the last decade director SS Rajamouli has singlehandedly put Indian movies on the world map, making him one of the most important directors in the country since Satyajit Ray. Rajamouli’s RRR starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan made history by bagging an Oscar, before that Baahubali franchise led by Prabhas garnered critical acclaim worldwide. To provide Rajamouli fans a sneak into his mind Netflix is releasing a biographical documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, which will shed light on the filmmaker, Deadline reports.

Part of Netflix’s Modern Masters doc series on Indian creatives, the doc will highlight Rajamouli’s influence on Indian and international cinema, with numerous interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from his works. Presented by veteran film journalist Anupama Chopra, the doc will present an insight into Rajamouli’s work from filmmakers like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar. Furthermore, the director’s close friends and colleagues like Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Charan, will elaborate on his process.

What to Expect from ‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’?

2015’s action fantasy Baahubali received worldwide acclaim for Rajamouli's direction, story, visual effects, cinematography, themes, action sequences, music, and performances. It turned out to be a blockbuster doing massive business at the box office, which was only topped by its sequel. “S.S. Rajamouli is a visionary whose imagination has altered the course of Indian cinema,” said producer and host Chopra. “His craft has captivated audiences around the world. His epic narratives have redefined storytelling standards.” It will be really interesting for the audience to get a peak into the mind and process of the filmmaker.

In 2022, RRR, the epic period action drama was discovered by the worldwide audience on Netflix, and soon got a life of its own. The feature went past many milestones for the Indian film industry and ended its run with an Oscar for Best Original Song. Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India, called Rajamouli “an icon whose visionary storytelling and cinematic brilliance has built deep fandom and put Indian cinema on the global map.” His works have not only entertained and inspired audiences but also pushed a generation of filmmakers in India to think out of the box and to dream big (looking at you Kalki 2898 AD). “His adventurous spirit and mastery of fantasy and epic genres have left an indelible mark on entertainment-loving audiences globally, breathing life into iconic tales from Indian history and culture,” she added.

Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli will debut on August 2.