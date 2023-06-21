In a move which could usher in a new era for streaming services, Netflix is reportedly looking to secure a deal to stream legacy HBO titles, potentially marking the beginning of the end of streaming exclusivity. With the number of major streaming services growing seemingly each day, it has become more and more of an expensive endeavor for consumers to gain access to the titles they care about; long gone are the days when Netflix was the one-stop destination for streaming. However, should the deal go through, it will mark a step toward streaming exclusivity becoming a thing of the past.

According to a report by Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns Max, is shopping some of its older titles to rival streamer Netflix, marking the first time in nearly a decade that previously aired HBO shows would be available to stream on a rival service in the U.S. The Issa Rae co-created and led Insecure is the first title being considered as part of the deal, which would - should the deal go through - be available to stream non-exclusively on both Max and Netflix. The show ran for five seasons, concluding in December 2021.

While the proposed plan initially received pushback from some at HBO, corporate financial consideration reportedly proved successful; David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, has perviously signaled toward the prospect of forgoing exclusivity in order to license content and boost bottom line figures. This would not be the first time HBO legacy titles have been licensed out - Westworld was made available on free streaming services such as Roku and Tubi, while some originals have aired in syndication in the past. For example, The Sopranos ran on A&E, while edited versions of Sex and the City were sold to TBS. Furthermore, Insecure itself had also received a run on OWN, a Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network, earlier this year. Additionally, HBO struck a deal in 2014 with Amazon Prime Video, licensing titles including The Sopranos, Deadwood, Six Feet Under and The Wire, however this was notably before Amazon became a major rival for premium original titles. In any case, this would mark the first time that titles would still be available on Max, while also available on rival streamers, in what would be an industry first. The move comes as Zasalv attempts to find further methods to monetize the company's library while continuing to cut costs across the company.

RELATED: Ryan Murphy May Be Leaving Netflix to Return to the House of Mouse

The Deal Will Benefit Consumers

While insiders have emphasized that the deal is not yet closed and may still fall through, should it come to pass it would mark a major milestone in the streaming era, potentially leading to a reduction in the amount of streamers, and proving beneficial to consumers who will find themselves spending less on multiple services.