Do you ever scroll through Netflix for what seems to be hours and find nothing that piques your interest? With such a massive catalog, this shouldn't be possible, as the streamer is carefully designed to target every viewing demographic. No matter how many corners of the market it branches out to, from reality television and live sports to prestige, Oscar-worthy cinema, Netflix seems to be forever trapped in an artificial void run by an algorithm.

Since the company launched the streaming media landscape, all streaming services in their wake have tried to mimic their model, to varying degrees of success. Despite the instantaneous gratification our technologically curated Netflix pages provide us, it will never match the joy of its early days in the Wild West of streaming when clicking on a film or television show was an unpredictable ride — but the primal model shaped a higher class of media consumption.

Netflix's Abandonment of Licensed Content Dampened Its Ingenuity

Image via Netflix

Netflix's evolution from being a DVD mail-order service to a digital media player, then to a major film and television studio, is astounding. Plenty has been documented about Netflix's meteoric rise from its humble roots, but the company's drastic evolution can be tracked within its streaming era alone. Between the user interface and the library, the Netflix of today shares little resemblance with the platform we all signed up for in the early 2010s. Early on, Netflix eased their way into original content. One of the debut original shows, Lilyhammer, began on Norwegian airwaves before being picked up by the streamer. Marco Polo, a series with an epic budget, was a joint-production between Netflix and The Weinstein Company. These early shows, including Daredevil and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — before Netflix became an original programming juggernaut — represented the company's patience, something they've lost in their new model of creating a gluttony of originals that get buried on top of each other.

Netflix's foray into original content, headlined by House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black, seemed like a neat novelty. Nowadays, you can't log into any streamer without being flooded with promotional material for their own respective original shows and movies. While the tentpole legacy studios and networks are seemingly hanging on by a thread, this little Internet company forced everyone to adapt to the modern media landscape, from the entertainment titans like Disney to non-entertainment corporations like Amazon.

The most glaring evolution in Netflix's library — the plethora of original movies and shows — is also responsible for its decreasingly favorable relationship with the public. There is a copious amount of anecdotal evidence regarding the streamer's shortage of pre-existing films and series, as you've likely engaged in a conversation bemoaning the loss of Friends or The Office on the platform. The numbers confirm that licensed content in their library has gradually declined substantially toward the end of the 2010s, which undermined the original draw of the streaming model. To the dismay of cinephiles, their film catalog — both original and licensed — has taken a significant dip, as the streamer has taken the mantle as the home for binge-watching. Recently, despite continuing to churn out original movies and shows at a prolific clip, the content (an admittedly dirty word to describe art) that generally sits atop the "most viewed" ranking is pre-existing. Famously, Suits, a decade-old basic cable legal drama, unexpectedly dominated Netflix charts in 2023, and re-emphasized the importance of not abandoning licensing. As of February 2025, only two Netflix originals are in the Top 10 most-watched movies of the week.

The Excess of Original Content Buries the Netflix Library