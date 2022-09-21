Even though October is still a few days away, Netflix has already given us a preview of what's to come this Halloween season, which, of course, includes a ton of hair-raising flicks. The streaming service has already announced a number of horror films that are set to arrive next month, including a Stephen King adaptation, Mr. Harrigan's Phone; The Midnight Club from well-known horror filmmaker, Mike Flanagan; a Jeff Wadlow-directed horror-comedy, The Curse of Bridge Hollow; and The Cabinet of Curiosities from none other than Guillermo del Toro. So, when it comes to fright this year, Netflix didn't come to play games. And to amplify the spine-tingling streaming experience this October, Netflix has launched a horror portal, "Streams & Screams," to provide a suspenseful collection "made for sharing—and scaring."

"Streams & Screams" is a dedicated tab for horror content—from movies to television series—with classic favorites and new Halloween-tailored material, ranging from horror-thrillers, horror-comedies, slashers, witchcraft, psychological, and other horror sub-genres. The streaming platform has launched "Streams & Screams" with its own page inside the Netflix app and website, highlighting all of its new and old horror content, including some originals like Bird Box, Gerald’s Game, Cargo, Fear Street, Day Shift, and The Babysitter.

There are hundreds of titles available under the "Streams & Screams" tab, curated for a specific Halloween mood. Netflix's subscribers can choose a horror title within each organized category, which includes "Teen Screams," "Zombies, Vampires and Ghouls," "Horror Hidden Gems," "Family Halloween Treats," "Slashers and Serial Killers," "This Place Is Evil," "Modern Horror Classics," "Horror Reimagined," and "Witchcraft & the Dark Arts." Each category has numerous Netflix originals, but there are also a few titles that aren't Netflix exclusive.

Under the "Teen Screams" category, viewers may enjoy a slew of films like Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions, while "Horror Hidden Gems" highlights some underrated horror titles, including Cargo, Cam, A Tale of Two Sisters, and Creep. "Modern Horror Classics," on the other hand, boasts horror classics like The Grudge, It, Anaconda, Evil Dead, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Moreover, the "Horror Reimagined" category spotlights horror remakes with fun and campy Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a series-re imagining of The Mist, and a modern remake of Carrie.

Netflix has compiled all the best Halloween-themed films and TV shows in order to make things a bit simpler for users. As the Halloween season approaches, fans of the genre can indulge themselves with more horror content that has been specially selected and arranged for them. You may browse some films on Netflix through their "Streams & Screams" tab—and find something to watch that would best match your horror preference.