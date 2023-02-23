Amid Netflix's move to crackdown on password sharing, the company recently enacted a new cost-cutting measure to subscribers that reduced the price of its service up to 50%. Per The Wall Street Journal, the streamer began lowering costs in over 30 countriess, hoping to draw in more subscribers to its service over the continually expanding landscape of streaming options. For the time being, the lowered prices affect countries in the Middle East and other parts of Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

As streamers have raised prices, Netflix's move offers a shake-up in the current landscape — even within the company itself. In January, Netflix's co-Chief Executive Greg Peters revealed they were looking to raise prices. Beyond just the cost increase for the service itself, price hikes would be quite a source of contention between the streamer and users given Netflix's more solidified plans to urge password-sharers to create their own accounts. While the price reduction doesn't affect larger territories like the U.S. and Canada yet (which have a cheaper ad-supported tier), it does offer Netflix a way to test the waters.

A Netflix spokesperson told WSJ that the company "know[s] members have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment,” adding that they plan to provide users "an experience that exceeds their expectations." Similarly, Peters said the company views itself as a "non-substitutable good." They aim to not only offer more affordable prices in the applicable countries, but also invest more in the content they provide.

Netflix Has Begun Wider Anti-Password Sharing Rollouts

Earlier this month, Netflix enacted their latest anti-password protocol in select countries. Under the new measures, users living in the same household may share a password, provided they authorize whatever devices they use for Netflix. Those sharing an account beyond the household would need to subscribe independently to continue using the service. They can either start from scratch or transfer their profile over. Additionally, the primary subscriber of an account can pay to add a member as an alternative to a user subscribing separately. Unauthorized devices caught using the account outside the primary household will be blocked from the service and prompted to create their own account.

Despite the above sentiments, Netflix still faces a hefty challenge in retaining subscribers, not only because of anti-password sharing, but also because of the constant cancellations of their original content. It's not unreasonable to axe a smaller show due to low viewing numbers, especially when compared to the streamer's current hits like Stranger Things, You, and longer-running Netflix series like Big Mouth and Cobra Kai. However, the streamer has also become known for cancelling shows after one or two seasons, with the more recent ones being Inside Job, 1899, and Warrior Nun. Apropos of the shows' viewing stats, it places the company on shaky ground as viewers become less likely to invest their own time and money into content that might be swiftly cancelled.