Netflix revealed the first look at their next foray into Mark Millar’s world. During their pre-recorded panel shown at the Annecy International Film Festival, key art for the anime version of Super Crooks was shown. The adaptation of the 2012 comic, which centers on a superpowered team of elite felons, is expected to be released sometime later this year.

The revealed art shows the entire crew selected to undergo the mysterious mission. These include career criminal Johnny Bolt, his ex-girlfriend Kasey, an elderly supervillain named The Heat, and a disgraced and closeted hero called The Gladiator. Millar and Supercrooks co-creator Leinil Yu are producers on the project, with Millar contributing new plotlines for the show to explore. The show will also be headed by Carole & Tuesday director Motonobu Hori and produced by studio Bones, who have produced such fan-favorite anime as Fullmetal Alchemist and My Hero Academia.

If you are like me, you might be wondering if this is the same Super Crooks now poised to take over Jupiter’s Legacy. The answer is yes, but not really. Netflix announced this anime adaptation in 2019 to premiere after Jupiter’s Legacy assured success. However, the show that cost $200 million to make recently got canceled after one season, with the universe being proposed to continue in an anthology format. A live-action Supercrooks was announced amid this cancelation since it exists in the same universe. This could be a reversed Army of the Dead situation, where the primary story is animated, and the continuing story or prequel gets the live-action treatment. However, both projects are still shrouded in mystery, so nothing can be said for sure.

A voice cast for Supercrooks has not been revealed. However, we do know that Millar thinks that the first five episodes of the show are “insane from start to finish” when he watched them earlier in May. The anime adaptation is expected to hit Netflix sometime by the end of the year.

