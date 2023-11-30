After three long years, the first K-creature series, Sweet Home, is finally taking audiences back to the realm of monsters and mayhem with Season 2. Venturing outside the perimeters of the Green Home, Sweet Home 2 is set to go beyond the area and into the show’s expanding world, introducing new characters and, of course, a new set of problems.

As the leading protagonist Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang) and his fellow Green Home residents navigate the dangers outside their comfort zones, the group must prepare themselves for a whole array of otherworldly beings and mysterious circumstances. Escaping is not an option - only survival.

Korean films and TV have been sweeping the charts on streaming platforms thanks to The Glory, A Time Called You, Ballerina, and plenty more offerings. If you’re a fan of Squid Game, then this South Korean thriller series should be the next to binge on Netflix.

Without further ado, check out everything we know, so far, about Sweet Home 2.

When Is 'Sweet Home 2' Coming Out?

Sweet Home Release Date November 18, 2022 Cast Kim Young-kwang, Kang Hae-Lim, Su-yeon Kim, Yuuki Luna Main Genre K-Drama Genres K-Drama, Fantasy, Horror Rating TV-MA Seasons 3

Sweet Home 2 arrives exclusively on Netflix on December 1st, 2023.

Watch on Netflix

Watch the Trailer for ‘Sweet Home 2’

“Mankind is a virus, and monsters are the vaccine.” Dr. Lim’s (Oh Jung-se) chilling narration sets the tone for what audiences may expect from Sweet Home 2. The trailer opens with an unexpected outbreak of massive monsterization that has put the world into a collapse. Living with the grim reality that anybody could turn into a monster at any time, fellow humans grow suspicious of one another for fear of being infected.

Continuing from the aftermath of Sweet Home Season 1, residents of the Green Home managed to run for their lives and seek refuge in the stadium, which serves as a new settlement for survivors. While the first season sees the Green Home survivors fending off these monsters by themselves, the new season introduces The Crow Platoon, a military unit specializing in handling monsters and in charge of protecting the new settlement. As for Hyun-soo, sick and tired of shape-shifting between human and monster, dives straight to the Bamseom Emergency Bureau, hoping for some vaccine that could put an end to his half-human, half-monster situation.

Although we can expect a couple of upgraded monsters, Sweet Home 2 brings into question who the real monster is. After all, desires, controlled by fear and mistrust, are just as horrible, if not worse, than the blood-thirsty monsters preying on human beings. The upcoming season also digs deeper into the complex interests of the survivors, ultimately putting them into further conflict and dividing them. At the end of the day, Sweet Home 2 is a portrayal of just how fragile human nature is, especially when their lives are at stake.

Who Stars in ‘Sweet Home 2’?

Song Kang returns as Cha Hyun-soo, a troubled high school student who originally moved into 1410 in Green Home after a tragic car accident killed his family. Initially reclusive, Hyun-soo finds himself trapped in the middle of a monster-ridden apocalypse and is soon infected by one himself. Gaining superpowers, Hyun-soo uses them to protect fellow Green Home residents and lead them to safety. However the question looms: are his newfound strengths an asset or a liability?

Joining the cast lineup is Lee Jin-wook as Pyeon Sang-wook, a mysterious man often mistaken for a gangster. Like Hyun-soo, Jin-wook also has enhanced physical strength. Lee Si-young plays Seo Yi-Kyung, a former fighter with impressive martial arts skills, thanks to her previous time in the special forces. Park Gyu-young plays Yoon Ji-su, a bass guitarist who fled to 1510 Green Home after her boyfriend’s suicide. Go Min-si plays Lee Eun-yoo, a former ballerina who quit due to a foot injury.

Sweet Home 2 also features a couple new faces, including Yoo Oh-sung as Sergeant Tak In-hwan, and Oh Jung-se as Dr. Lim, a medical expert responsible for vaccine research. Kim Mu-yeol plays former UDT Sergeant Kim Young-hoo, and Jung Jin-young plays Guard soldier Park Chan-young.

What Is ‘Sweet Home 2’ About?

Hyun-soo makes a return to Sweet Home 2, finding himself contained in a cage and transported to a mysterious location. Confronted by a voice indicating that Hyun-soo’s arrival is expected, the lead protagonist asks what he needs to do. As survivors grapple with the constant threat of monsterization and monster groups, can Hyun-soo be trusted to protect everyone from the madness, or is he part of this harrowing nightmare instead?

Having escaped the confines of the Green Home, survivors now find themselves stranded in a run-down baseball stadium, which serves as the primary backdrop for the events of Season 2. Amidst the ruins of the area, survivors have united to build their own little community. However, conflicts arise leaving everyone to stay guarded on their feet. Not only do they have to battle the external monsters that threaten their lives, but also the inner demons of their desires.

Derived from the immensely popular webtoon of the same title, Sweet Home made its global debut on Netflix in December 2020. Season 1 revolved around Cha Hyun-soo, a troubled high school student who relocated to a new apartment complex named Green Home. Amid his personal crisis, the unexpected happens: humans are transforming into monsters. Breaking out of his shell, Hyun-soo has no choice but to brave the dangers and rescue others.

Praised by both webtoon enthusiasts and critics, Sweet Home Season 1 also achieved global acclaim securing accolades at the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) and the 3rd Asia Contents Awards. Not only did it pioneer the K-creature genre, but it also gathered a massive following amongst local and international audiences.

Who Is Making ‘Sweet Home 2’?

Image via Special Effects

Sweet Home 2 is based on an original story by Kim Kanbi and Hwang Young-chan, who first published the series on Naver Webtoon. The series is directed by Lee Eung-bok and Park So-hyeon. Eung-bok is no stranger to the world of K-dramas, having directed notable projects such as Dream High and Descendants of the Sun. Production for Sweet Home 2 is helmed by Studio Dragon and Studio N.