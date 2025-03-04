There is an age-old quote that says art imitates life, but that sentiment doesn't extend to scripted series versus unscripted series, aka reality television. Sweet Magnolias is a scripted series that has all the necessary ingredients of your favorite reality shows. There is the genteel backdrop of Southern Charm and leads with sisterhood much like the 'Real Housewives' franchise. The cast includes a former Grammy award-winning artist in Heather Headley and also Jamie Lynn Spears, a singer and actress in her own right, but most importantly the little sister of 90's pop princess Britney Spears. Brooke Elliott is also a famed singer and performer who spent time touring with Broadway productions before turning her focus to acting and scoring the lead role in Lifetime's cult hit, Drop Dead Diva. With Jamie Lynn's connection to music royalty and the award-winning accolades of Heather and Brooke, the cast is undeniably Andy Cohen approved and would make for lively conversation at one of his infamous reunions.

The commonalities between Sweet Magnolias and the Real Housewives or Southern Charm ends with the cast and intention of the characters. The series is in its fourth season, and although the cast have endured what could've been relationship-altering disagreements, heartbreak, divorce and all the challenges of womanhood, Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen manage to protect their friendship, which becomes the lifeblood of the show. 'Sweet Magnolias' is based on a book series by Sheryl Woods, but the series follows real life issues of romance, parenthood and internal conflict. Celebrating long-term relationships is a concept reality fans are known for celebrating and forming connections with. Franchises like The Real Housewives, Love & Marriage and Love & Hip Hop are built around long-term friendships and marriages or romantic relationships that connect with viewers. These main relationships dictate the rhythm of the show and allow viewers to find their own connection with the series. Fans enjoy the drama that dominates unscripted series; however, when those principal relationships are broken, ratings usually dip, leaving producers scrambling for replacement relationships or neglected ones from the past. Reality producers would be wise to take a page from Sheryl Woods' book, and create a series that prioritizes relationships over drama.

Relationships On 'RHOA' Are the Opposite of Friendships on Sweet Magnolias

Image via Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta was given a reboot for the upcoming season because ratings over the past two seasons have been historically low. The downhill slump in RHOA ratings began several seasons prior when Phaedra Parks did the unthinkable and told a horrific lie about co-star Kandi Burruss. Phaedra accused Kandi of attempting to intoxicate Porsha Williams in order to persuade her to participate in a threesome with her husband. Phaedra's lie was revealed at the RHOA reunion, and she offered a lackluster apology to Kandi, but a more heartfelt one to Porsha.

Phaedra's lie had a ripple effect on the cast, causing the women to feel pressured to take sides. Although Phaedra's contract wasn't renewed for the following season, her relationship with Bravo remained intact, and she did several Real Housewives spin-offs before joining another Bravo series, Married to Medicine. Most recently, Phaedra returned to RHOA for the upcoming season as a friend of the show. Friendships will always be challenged by differing views and opinions, but the level of disrespect on some hit reality shows delivers short-term ratings, but leaves the structure of the show in shambles in the long run.

All The Relationships on 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Have Been Destroyed

Image via OWN

On OWN's top-rated reality show Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Destiny Payton, a principal cast member, introduced her long-time on-and off-again boyfriend Moses to her storyline. Her producer, Sunni Minx, met her boyfriend while working behind the scenes on the show. When Destiny and Moses went through another break, Sunni decided to start dating Moses. After a brief courtship, the two were married, breaking Destiny's heart. Executive producer Carlos King saw the drama as a great way to secure ratings for the season and promoted Sunni from producer behind the scenes to an actual cast member for the drama to play out. Although the drama was great for ratings, it caused fans to lose faith in the show. Subsequent breakdowns in the relationships among the cast have caused Love & Marriage: Huntsville to need a re-boot for the upcoming season, not unlike the dilemma faced by RHOA producers.

Reality Producers Should Use 'Sweet Magnolias' as a Blueprint For Sisterhood

The popularity of Sweet Magnolias proves that audiences value and appreciate relationships that last the test of time. Writer Sheryl Woods has proven that friendships can operate within the boundaries of respect and still entertain audiences. With four successful seasons on Netflix, Sweet Magnolias is primed to be a favorite on the streaming platform for years to come. By focusing on the cohesive relationship of the principal characters, Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue, Sweet Magnolias will undoubtedly maintain its audience without experiencing the pitfalls of unscripted series. Reality producers should see the success of scripted series that rely on the consistency of characters as a blueprint for their series. Drama, heartbreak and disappointment can survive as long as there isn't blatant disrespect. Embracing the short-term viral moment based on shock value can often poison the long-term relationship between the fans and the series.