Netflix’s partnership with WWE is off to a spectacular start, and Co-CEO Ted Sarandos couldn’t be happier. During Netflix’s recent earnings call, Sarandos shared some impressive statistics about WWE Raw’s debut on the platform, revealing just how massive the show’s reach has become, with the transition from cable to streaming paying off handsomely as the wrestling company's flagship slow hit a five year high in terms of viewership.

“WWE is off to a great start,” Sarandos declared. “Our first week, we drew about 5,000,000 views, which is about 2 times the audience that Monday Night Raw was getting on linear television, pretty consistent with how we modeled it, how we’d hoped to build the audience for the league.”

One of the most significant revelations was the growth in international and non-live viewership. “We also saw that the non-live viewing, so in the day after the live event, our viewing grew by 25%, mostly outside of the US time zones. In the US, our viewing of Monday Night Raw was as big as the Monday Night Raw viewing has been in 5 years. So we’re super thrilled about how that’s going and how that’s coming out.” Sarandos noted. That growth is driven by the key international markets like the UK, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Brazil.

Is Netflix the New Home of Live Sports?

Sarandos admitted that the financial side of live sports was a major factor in what Netflix would do in future, as he stressed that profitability remains paramount for Netflix’s strategy. The most high profile live sporting events on the streamer to date were two NFL games on Christmas Day 2024, which were a success, and the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match which was viewed by 108 million people around the world, although there were some issues with the picture quality.

“We want to be able to bring value to the sport like we have to date with WWE, certainly, but have we like we have with the NFL too, where we were basically able to bring a big audience, a young audience, a more global audience than linear television, but that has to be reflected in the deal as well.”

WWE Raw streams every Monday on Netflix at 8 PM ET, or whatever time that translates to in your part of the world. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest news on the future of WWE Raw.

