Netflix's latest neo-Western program, Territory, has taken horse opera fans by storm. The series follows the Lawson family of cattle ranchers at the world's largest station in the contemporary Australian wilderness. At Marianne Station, things are done by way of family patriarch, Colin, played by former Longmire star Robert Taylor. But after the death of his son, Daniel (Jake Ryan), the Lawsons are in shambles, and Colin's eldest son, Graham, played by Joe Pickett leading man Michael Dorman, struggles to earn the trust of his father and control of the station for himself. While both Taylor and Dorman were known previously as Western-styled lawmen who protected their respective Wyoming counties with honor and a strict moral compass, Territory takes these stars to different lows, relishing the darker side of these neo-Western icons.

What was so great about shows like Longmire or Joe Pickett was the way Robert Taylor and Michael Dorman committed to their titular characters. Taylor's Sheriff Walt Longmire is a man of honesty and integrity, while Dorman's Game Warden Joe Pickett is a family man who seeks the truth no matter the danger. But, on Territory, the exact opposite is true of them. Robert Taylor gives an incredible and contrasting performance as Colin Lawson, whose unforgiving nature and unwillingness to accept progress continually puts him at odds with everyone around him. He's ruthless, vile, and single-minded. Likewise, unlike the straight-laced family man that he was as Joe Pickett, Michael Dorman's Graham Lawson is a timid alcoholic who struggles to live up to any of his promises. Because of that, his marriage and familial relationships suffer, at least until he's forced to change.

The relationship between father and son here is dramatic, violent, and unsettling. Colin lords over Graham's life and refuses to give him the opportunity to step up (or allow him to make mistakes). In "Episode 2," after Graham fails to show up for a Cattlemen's Association meeting (which may have ruled him the new president), Colin takes his full-grown son to the shed and beats him. Worse, Graham takes the punishment without protest, even reassuring his daughter, Susie (Philippa Northeast), that everything is okay. This isn't the traditional father-son dynamic you might otherwise hope for in a Western, but rather a harsh look at how broken even the most successful families can be.

In some ways, Territory feels like an even darker answer to shows like Paramount Network's Yellowstone. On that series, Kevin Costner's John Dutton rules over the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in similar fashion to Colin Lawson with Marianne Station. But while John Dutton does genuinely care for his children, Colin seems heartless by comparison, especially towards Graham. If you tuned into Territory expecting Robert Taylor and Michael Dorman to return as Western heroes, you may be disappointed, but that doesn't mean that their work in this Aussie Netflix series is anything short of excellent. The pair thrive on the screen, even if their scenes are difficult to watch (though things do come around a bit by the end). The fact that these neo-Western heavies are in a project together is enough to spark clear interest.

'Territory' Makes Us Long for a 'Longmire' and 'Joe Pickett' Crossover

With a six-part first season, Territory is off to a compelling and explosive start. Though we've had no confirmation that a second season has been ordered, we hope to see more from this Australia-based series. While not the Western crossover many Longmire and Joe Pickett fans had hoped for, the truth is that Territory shows us the sheer range of both actors, who are at their best on the screen even as they are the absolute worst. The Netflix drama presents itself as a highly addictive binge that'll keep you watching for six hours straight if you've got the time. No wonder these two were cast in leading roles alongside Fringe star Anna Torv (who is, of course, utterly fantastic). Still, we can't help but hope that, perhaps down the line, we might see Robert Taylor and Michael Dorman play alongside each other as Walt Longmire and Joe Pickett someday.

The Western genre, especially on television, has been rife with crossover ever since the good old days of the 1950s and '60s. Western shows like Cheyenne, Maverick, and others found creative ways to bring characters from different series together, even if just for brief moments. While that's not what Territory is doing, the presence of these powerful neo-Western icons feels relevant to the show's success. Maybe now that Longmire is on Paramount+ (the same streaming service that hosts Joe Pickett), we could see these two return as their most notable characters. But until then, if you've been longing to see these actors on the screen together, Territory won't be what you expected, but it's a neo-Western that won't disappoint, even if the characters themselves so often do.

