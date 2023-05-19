Noomi Rapace is Swedish acting royalty. She is slowly working her way to "the Meryl Streep of Scandinavian cinema" moniker, and you'd be hard-pressed to argue that fact. Her versatility is not only on display through all the different genres she tackles but in the nationality and necessary accent that the part requires her to play. If you've only seen her in films like Prometheus as Dr. Elizabeth Shaw or as all seven days of the week in What Happened to Monday, you would have no idea that she is a native of Hudiksvall, Cavleborg, Sweden. Fluent in five languages, she can play American, British, and of course, Scandinavian seamlessly. For the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star, returning to Sweden after ten years of filming in other countries suits her just fine. So, in Netflix's 2022 thriller Black Crab, or “Svart Krabba” in Swedish, her usual stellar and intrepid performance had us wondering if the riveting wartime story is based on a true story.

'Black Crab' Is Based on a Novel

Image Via Netflix

The timeless story, along with the writing and the direction of Peter Berg could easily convince you that the bitter and hardscrabble Swedish war story is inspired by real events. The acting of Rapace along with Allette Opheim, and Dar Salim makes it even more difficult to believe that it isn't based on a true story. Black Crab is actually based on a novel by Swedish author, Jerker Virdbrorg. Its source material comes exclusively from the mind of Virdborg, but there is still an authentic element to the film. The special unit formed to undertake what ends up being a suicide mission in order to secure Swedish victory is based on a real unit of the country's military. Rapace's character in the book, however, is very different from the film. She told Variety in an interview, "She was a man in the book, and we changed it into a woman. And I was like (to director Berg), “Yeah, sure.” We started working on the script, and the closer we came to starting prep, I was like, “I need to learn to ice skate … Like … really well.” I’ve never been on ice and I hate the cold." It's hard to believe that the actress only learned to skate before filming given the ease with which she glides across the frozen sea.

What Is 'Black Crab' About?

Image via Netflix

In the near future, a post-apocalyptic Sweden is at war with an unknown but formidable enemy. Rapace plays Caroline Edh, a single mother who is called upon to deliver a secret package across enemy lines that will end the war and ensure victory for the Swedes. It's similar to the plot line in this summer's highly anticipated Oppenheimer, only on a smaller scale and two much smaller devices than "Fat Man" and "Little Boy." She is a speed skater who is recruited to be a part of a special task force assigned with ice skating across a frozen over sea archipelago and get the two mysterious capsules to the scientists that will use them to tilt the scales heavily and break the back of their enemy. It's a barren wasteland of snow and ice and the only thing that keeps her going is the knowledge that her daughter is waiting for her on the other side of the sea.

I say that Rapace's character is "called upon" by Swedish authorities, but in reality, they are blackmailing her with the prospect of reuniting her with her daughter, Vanya, who has been taken by insurgent enemy forces in the opening scene of the movie, and is being held in a refugee camp in Odo. She has no choice but to join a small team of highly skilled "skater soldiers" that will are asked to navigate the length of the treacherous frozen seawater in what is ostensibly a suicide mission from Tessenoy to Odo. So off they go, gliding slowly and smoothly like long-distance Olympic skaters on a long journey atop a sheet of ice that is too thin for armored vehicles, but too thick for ice-breaking boats. The tone is tense from the start, as the ice may break at any time dropping them into frigid waters and causing almost immediate hypothermia. Within the first few hours of the journey, the captain of the squadron actually does fall through the ice and dies. The tension is ratcheted up even further as they are without their leader right away.

Rapace brings enormous energy to the part as she has been known to do throughout her diverse and prolific career. She is often called upon to bring sheer physicality and a kick-ass mentality to the roles she plays. Black Crab is no different and is a testament to the remarkable dedication that Rapace maintains and brings with her to a project. She reminds us a lot of Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley back in the late 70s, 80s, and 90s when she dominated the screen in Ridley Scott's Alien films. Yes, Rapace is that badass!

Who Wrote 'Black Crab'?

Image Via Netflix

Jerker Virdborg worked closely with director Berg and screenwriters Pelle Radstrom and Surbhi Seghal to bring the thrilling novel to the screen and the action is certainly not lost in translation. A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Virdborg wrote Black Crab in 2002, and over the last 20 years, the well-known European author has had his novels translated into German, Dutch, Norwegian, Danish, Polish, Russian, Lithuanian, and Finnish. Black Crab may be what people outside of Europe know him for and the gritty story was rewarded with the Literature Prize of the Swedish magazine Vi. But Virdborg has been prolific over the past two decades having written or co-written more than a dozen full-length novels.