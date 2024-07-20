The Big Picture The Boyfriend innovates the reality dating genre by focusing on LGBTQ+ contestants building genuine relationships.

The show sets itself apart by emphasizing practical responsibilities and authentic moments over manufactured drama.

Contestants on The Boyfriend are encouraged to be their true selves, fostering genuine connections and heartfelt romances.

Of the many subgenres that make up reality television, few are as popular as the classic dating show. It is an essential part of the medium that, in recent years, has undergone a huge evolution. Despite dating series' promising inventive new ways to help people find love, LGBTQ+ audiences have only recently seen hit programs offer a chance at romance for people with their identities. It's been a great innovation that has given viewers kinds of dating shows they've never seen before, with the most recent (and arguably best) being Netflix's The Boyfriend. Created by Dai Ota.

This program promises an enticing concept, one that brings together different (but all extremely charming) men and challenges them to find love over the course of a few weeks. A type of premise that viewers have seen many times before. It's not wrong that many current dating shows share similar concepts, but while The Boyfriend borrows some ideas, it's how the series builds upon these existing themes while creating entirely new ones that allow its contestants a legitimate chance at long-lasting romance - all while setting it apart as one of the genre's best shows. It is overwhelmingly unique, allowing its players and audiences a thrilling, heartbreaking, and shockingly grounded dating series like they've never seen before.

Reality Dating Shows All Have One Fatal Flaw

Recent years have seen reality TV introduce many LGBTQ+-focused shows like The Boyfriend, with long-time fans of the genre thrilled to finally see this kind of inclusion onscreen. It's been unfortunate that, for most of television history, the reality genre often used LGBTQ+ identities as gimmicks. For the occasional and often disrespectful one-season series or as punctuation to a cast filled with straight contestants, the singular non-heterosexual person is meant to represent an entire community and "diversify" their season. It's been amazing to see these communities finally get given the respect they deserve; from inventive webseries like Sparks Camp or revisions of classics like The Ultimate: Queer Love, these programs offer many examples of people fighting for love that LGBTQ+ fans can finally see themselves in. They have started some amazing conversations in the genre, jumpstarting a wave of innovation that has seen LGBTQ+ dating shows becoming as much a part of the mainstream as any other popular dating show - which also means they've begun suffering from the same issues.

Dating shows, while inventive, are often discredited because of one fair question: does it work? These shows are built around their mystique, assurances that their distinct way is better than any other and is exactly what their cast needs to find, that ultimate, forever-lasting romance. From searching for love "sight unseen" to having multiple attractive singles on an island dedicated to their romance, countless shows offer quirky and novel ways for people to match up and hopefully spend the rest of their lives together. They are extremely romantic and hopeful premises that often don't have the results necessary to back them up. In both straight and LGBTQ+ shows, many of the people who pair up on them break up soon after filming, citing that their series created a romantic bubble that didn't persist once filming stopped. While fascinating to watch, because of their engineered settings and strange rules, these programs don't give contestants true insight into one another's character and how they act in different situations, a necessity in any successful relationship. These players don't get to really understand who they are as people outside the show, a lack of knowledge that usually makes most reality series' "fight for love" a losing battle for everyone involved.

The Dating Show That Puts Reality Over Romance

Close

Whereas other shows often falter in helping their contestants learn about one another - outside of facts that make good TV, like sexual preferences or who they hate on their show. That appears to be one of The Boyfriend's main missions. The series sets itself apart from similar franchises by taking away the cutthroat element integral to other shows; focusing on a group of nine LGBTQ+ men in Japan. The series puts them all in one house for the summer and assigns them to work on a traveling coffee truck, the contestants being challenged to fall in love with one another while also running a business and taking care of their new home. While it's not unusual for a dating show to throw all of its contestants together and challenge them to coexist, rarely is it done with so much practical responsibility heaped onto the players rather than the theatrical hurdles of similar shows. There are no eliminations or attempts by production to cause tension, and a group of Japanese celebrities commentating on the entire series keep the tone playful for the riveting romantic moments and emphasize the emotional aspects of the many scenes where these contestants open up about their pasts. Men must handle touchy topics like doing chores, handling a budget, and working in the coffee truck, and as mundane as those tasks may sound, it's in how they navigate through them that gives them security to be vulnerable. This allows some of the genre's most genuine relationships to spark.

The Boyfriend encourages these men to find love, but also just to build friendships with one another; many of the players are from very rural parts of Japan and admit that they don't have that many LGBTQ+ friends, much less potential partners where they're from. This, combined with the men having to do daily tasks like they'd have to in the "outside world," grants an earnestness to a series that seems less focused on making good TV and more on helping these players build relationships that can last. There are small challenges sprinkled throughout each episode, things like writing anonymous love letters and playing games to win dates. Seeing someone do things like take out the trash or treat customers kindly proves integral to the contestants beginning to fall for one another. It's that authenticity that allows both heartbreaking moments of vulnerability and jaw-dropping scenes of romance, the setting fostering authentic bonds for each person and makes the romances they begin to develop so endearing to watch. It's a sweet, romantic sight, one that is much more believable than your average dating show and helps begin relationships where each person truly knows who they're promising themselves to.

The Boyfriend Helps Its Players Be Their True Selves

Image from Netflix

For all of its inventiveness, The Boyfriend isn't the first dating series that tries to give its contestants the best shot at a love that will last. Long-standing hits like The Bachelorette incorporate people's home lives and families each season to give better insight into who they are, and programs like Love is Blind have a decent success rate in contestants staying married after their time on the series. As well-intentioned as these programs are, too often they get so bogged down with their fantastical premise to actually allow their contestants the space to really learn about each other. To see one another in the small moments that occur every day, to observe the reactions that tell you so much about a person and give potential partners a grasp on who they'll be offscreen. By incorporating the subtle, often boring aspects of daily life, The Boyfriend grants its players a chance to see every side of one another and learn if their relationship could work outside such a manicured environment.

There's still an ample amount of nail-biting drama that reality fans enjoy, with the men clashing as their more authentic thoughts come out and the commentators discussing each of these scenes in comical detail. But it's the show's authenticity that allows it to thrive, granting viewers a kind of genuine love like they've never seen before and offering multiple heart-wrenching, jaw-dropping, and beautiful scenes of these men trying to find the person who will fit best within their life outside the show - and with the way these first few episodes went, odds are, viewers just might see them do exactly that.

The Boyfriend is Available to Stream on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX