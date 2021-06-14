Netflix has announced the voice cast for its upcoming dark, eccentric, and surreal animated anthology, The House. The animated series will focus on a house and the stories of three tenants who live there. Some of the foremost talents in stop-motion filmmaking — Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, and Paloma Baeza — will helm the project and each lead individual episodes.

Chapter One of The House, from de Swaef and Roels, includes the voice talents of Claudie Blakley, Matthew Goode, Mia Goth, Mark Heap, Miranda Richardson, Josh McGuire, and Stephanie Cole. Chapter Two, from von Bahr, features the voice cast of musicians Jarvis Cocker and Dizzee Rascal, along with Yvonne Lombard and Sven Wollter. The third and final chapter, helmed by Baeza, includes performances from Helena Bonham-Carter, Paul Kaye, and Will Sharpe.

Here’s what series producer Charlotte Bavasso had to say about the news:

“The characters in The House, albeit in different ways, are all trying to make sense of the world and their place within it. It’s about their flawed attempt to conform to an idea of who they think they are or who they think they ought to be. And whether they manage to break free or not. We couldn’t have dreamt of a better cast: they all embraced the heart of those existentialist comedies and the uniquely caustic sense of humor of our visionary filmmakers and writer in spectacular ways.”

Netflix has made a push for its adult animation content with shows such as Big Mouth and F is For Family, and The House is shaping up to take things in an even more interesting direction. Adult animation sometimes struggles to find its audience, as some people still associate animation as solely existing for children. While there has long been an audience for more raunchy animated comedies such as Family Guy and The Simpsons, it will be interesting to see how difficult it will be to find viewership for a dark, quirky, surrealist show such as The House.

The House is produced by Nexus Studios and will make its premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, although it’s unclear yet when the series will premiere on Netflix.

