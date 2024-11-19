This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Netflix has unveiled a series of exciting projects to come in 2025, one of which is the period drama The Leopard. The streamer has also dropped a first look at the series via a teaser trailer, displaying the featured stars, including Kim Rossi Stuart, who plays the Prince of Salina, one of the lead characters.

Described as “a dazzlingly sensuous epic,” The Leopard is set against the backdrop of revolution in 1860s Sicily and will be a six-part series based on one of the greatest Italian novels of all time by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa. Lampedusa’s novel of the same name centers on the Prince of Salina’s realization that his family is in danger as Italy moves towards unification and the old aristocracy is threatened.

As seen in the teaser below, Don Fabrizio Corbera, the Prince of Salina, tells his family and friends, “You are all safe here.” However, his face tells the opposite. In addition to Stuart, The Leopard’s first look features Benedetta Porcaroli as Concetta, Deva Cassel as Angelica Sedara, Saul Nanni as Tancredi, Paolo Calabresi, Francesco Colella, Astrid Meloni and Greta Esposito. Furthermore, in the teaser, the order and formality of Italian high society clearly contrast the chaos and violence happening on the streets across 1860s Sicily.

The Brilliant Creatives Behind 'The Leopard'

Filming of The Leopard began in 2023 and has occurred in Palermo, Siracusa, Catania, and Rome. Tom Shankland is directing the first three episodes and Episode 6, while Giuseppe Capotondi is directing Episode 4 and Laura Luchetti Episode 5. The scribes in charge are Richard Warlow and Benji Walters, with Nicolaj Bruel serving as the director of photography.

Additionally, Fabrizio Donvito, Daniel Campos Pavoncelli, Marco Cohen, Benedetto Habib, and Alessandro Mascheroni are the producers of The Leopard for Indiana Production with Will Gould and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures. Carlo Poggioli and Edoardo Russo handle costumes, Dimitri Capuani is the art director, and Paolo Buonvino provides the original music.

The Leopard will arrive on Netflix in 2025.