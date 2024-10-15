After Ryan Murphy's thriller series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story took Netflix by storm, it was pretty safe to assume that subscribers would be curious to find out more about the real-life story that inspired the show. That's why new documentary The Menendez Brothers debuted and instantly shot up all the way to #1 with 22.7 million views. In the documentary, the story is told by the Menendez themselves through interviews, and it's the perfect companion for the anthology series — which remains among the top 10 most-watched titles on the platform.

The rest of the top 10 also features a slate of new debuts on Netflix, underscoring that subscribers are always on the lookout for something new. This past week, the streamer debuted titles like 2018's The Predator (#2 with 12.9 million views), Lonely Planet (#3 with 11M), Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (#4 with 10.4M), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (#7 with 4.8M) and Monster High 2 (#8 with 4.1M). Rounding up the top 5 was new comedy It's What's Inside at #5 with 6.9M and the top 10 was rounded up with Sing at #6 (6.2M), Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at #9 (3.8M) and former #1 movie Rebel Ridge now at #10 with 3.5 million views.

On the TV section, Outer Banks was received with open arms by Netflix subscribers. Season 4 of the adventure and mystery series debuted at #1 with 15.5 million views, and this suggests that a similar number of subscribers will tune in for Part 2 when it comes out on November 7. Additionally, everyone's new favorite romcom Nobody Wants This stayed strong at #2 with 9.6 million views, while Monsters continues to cling to the top 3 with 8.7 million views. Rounding up the top 5 was the new season of Love Is Blind at #4 (4.9M) and The Amazing Digital Circus at #5 (3.6M).

The Platform Keeps Rising

In the non-English movies realm, Netflix subscribers are still very curious to find out what happens when you return for The Platform 2. The Spanish movie spent another week at the top spot, this time with 14.5 million views, and 2019's The Platform made it to #5 (3.6M) because subscribers are watching it again or catching up to check out the sequel. Another notable title was Japanese hit animated movie The Boy and the Heron. The Hayao Miyazaki feature and Oscar winner debuted this past week and raked in 2.5 million views.

Last but not least, in the non-English TV department there was a lot of love for Grey's Anatomy star Giacomo Gianotti's new series Deceitful Love. The Italian show debuted at #1 with 9.6 million views, and it centers around a couple with wildly different ages trying to make their relationship work. Meanwhile, new anime series Dan Da Dan rose to the top with 4.3 million views, and chances are that the show will keep topping the charts as new episodes come out weekly.

You can check out the full list of most-watched Netflix titles at the Tudum website.

