The Big Picture The Mole season 2 features contestants with detective skills, including Deanna Thompson from Don't F**k With Cats.

Deanna adds money to the prize pot in her first test, showcasing her investigative skills.

The season finale will have players compete in a final quiz to determine the mole and win the prize pot.

The mystery reality series The Mole is back for season 2. One contestant was selected to be the mole and sabotage the cast in missions that would add money to the prize pot. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast is tasked with figuring out who is the mole and is tested through quizzes. The person who gets the most wrong answers is sent home. The mission usually has the cast lie to each other, which causes a lot of distrust.

Multiple contestants have interesting jobs that require detective skills. Most of them are new to reality television except for one. This contestant not only has the perfect job for The Mole, but she was on another Netflix series.

Deanna Thompson Appeared on 'Don't F**k' With Cats before 'The Mole'

Image via Netflix

Deanna Thompson had a strong start in the season. She was voted as one of the most trusted players. The investigator was given the choice to take a correction on the first test or add money to the prize pot. She decided to add money to the pot. The other cast members are already aware that she's an internet investigator. "I'm excited to see if my skill set will translate from computer to real life," she said in the premiere. "I'm going to see if I can socially troll these people."

Deanna previously appeared on Don't F**k With Cats, which followed internet sleuths searching for Luka Magnotta. He was arrested for killing Jun Lin in 2012, and he anonymously recorded himself killing cats. She came across one of his cat videos on Facebook and was determined to get details about how it was filmed to report it to the police. Deanna stumbled on a forum with other concerned people talking about the video. She found John Green there, and they worked together to bring the man to justice.

Deanna also goes by "Baudi Moovan" and that's not the only series she appeared in as a talking head. She was in Vice TV's (Re)Solved to talk about Bob Saget. If anyone on The Mole is familiar with Deanna's work, then she might be seen as more trustworthy than complete strangers. The season will come down to one person winning the prize pot. Season 1's finale came down to three players. They had one last mission that helps give them information about the other players. The finalists then have to do one last quiz on who is the mole to win.

The Mole Release Date October 7, 2022 Cast Alex Wagner Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Story By bart de pauw Writers Bart De Pauw , Michiel Devlieger , Tom Lenarets , Michel Vanhove Network Netflix Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Alex Wagner Expand

The Mole can be streamed on Netflix.

Watch On Netflix