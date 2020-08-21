Netflix’s ‘The Society’ Season 2, ‘I Am Not Okay With This’ Season 2 Cancelled

Netflix has canceled its well-received YA dramas The Society and I Am Not Okay With This, citing production complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This is likely a pretty big blow to fans, as both shows ended their respective first seasons with dramatic cliffhangers that will now have to be resolved by fanfiction or perhaps a comic book miniseries (or by a made-for-TV movie a decade later, as was the case with ALF).

News of the cancellations comes as a surprise, as Netflix had already announced a Season 2 renewal for The Society. Additionally, Deadline reports that scripts had already been written for Season 2 of I Am Not Okay With This and the show was gearing up to enter production.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world.”

We’re likely to see more of this as the pandemic continues to keep film and television production mostly shut down, and networks and streaming platforms are forced to make painful cuts. Yesterday, Comedy Central announced that it was reversing its Season 7 renewal of Drunk History, cancelling the show even though production had already begun on several episodes. And Netflix axed the critically-acclaimed talk show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj earlier this week. For more Netflix news, check out Collider’s review of the Jamie Foxx actioner Project Power.