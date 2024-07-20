The Big Picture The Trust: A Game of Greed is a social game of greed with contestants voting each other out based on trust.

The show mirrors real-world social issues like race, gender, and privilege through player interactions.

The series finale defied greed expectations by players sharing the prize pot, hinting at personal development arcs.

The premise is simple. The Trust: A Game of Greed is a game where all the players from all walks of life start with a share of the prize as "winners," but if the trust breaks within the group, the "family" will shrink as they vote each other out. The game is one of greed in a very eye-opening social game. The first season of the Netflix reality competition series was guided thanks to the makeup of the 11 players. But it needs to let it breathe. Netflix needs to try again with a second season and trust in a new personal dynamic and allow the social boundaries to instruct and inform the gameplay.

One of this year's entries in the Netflix reality television genre comes The Trust: A Game of Greed. Running eight episodes throughout January, the reality series had shades of popular and familiar reality television series. Think of The Trust as a little bit Big Brother with a dash of The Traitors and a sprinkle of The Mole. Hosted by former CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin, 11 strangers are brought together for a chance to split a prize pot of a quarter of a million dollars. Through a series of tests that are meant to expose the morality of the individuals, the players are asked to confront their biggest insecurities and biggest secrets while engaged in a brazen social experiment. Each week, they have the opportunity to anonymously vote each other out to increase their individual share or keep the group together. Are they one big happy family, as this group called themselves, or will the social dysfunction and power of greed get the best of them? This first pass proved The Trust is a strong contender for longevity, but it will depend on the right group of individuals for the series to continue beyond its inaugural season.

For those fans of reality television, The Trust may feel derivative of some of their other favorite programs. You might hear a familiar fair use underscoring borrowed from RuPaul's Drag Race or a confessional room that was the love child of The Traitors and Claim to Fame. But at its heart, The Trust is more of a psychological social game compared to a straight-forward game of strategy. You can't really prepare to play in a strategic sense as this really is a game about people and will be dictated by the individuals present. The Trust does not follow a standard format from episode to episode. There is not a clear-cut intro, a challenge, a trip to the vault (more on that shortly), and an elimination. Depending on how the narrative moves along, The Trust allows the story and the social interactions guide how each episode proceeds. The challenges the contestants play are not difficult in physicality or brain-power, they play closer to business retreat-style icebreakers.

Whether it is asking players to rank themselves based on leadership and loyalty or an easy round of matches, a secret to a person, morals, social connections, and emotions are put to the test as secrets and lies are revealed. In each round, contestants are, inconsistently, given the chance to access the vault, where Brooke Baldwin will make them an offer that some can't refuse that can benefit them personally but may hinder the group. At the end of the round, the players are able to discuss their feelings and then vote, or not, to remove a player from the trust. These Trust Ceremonies play like a game of dominoes where one decision topples every decision moving forward.

'The Trust: A Game of Greed' Holds a Mirror Up to Today's Society

Like every game, the players truly do impact how the game is played. The 11 strangers brought to the stunning villa in the Dominican Republic were placed to cause chaos and engage in discussions of race, gender, profession, and socio-economic status. And through each test, these social topics are exposed. The tests were not the most interesting element of the show. As stated earlier, you're not going to practice ahead of time thanks to a 3D printer as on Survivor. The backlash that resulted in said tests kept the show relevant. Juelz Morgan entered the game as a police officer but told his fellow players he was a stripper, to not alert their preconceived notions of his profession. His deceit caused him to be the first vote out of the villa. Bryce Lee was a mostly self-made millionaire a year prior to entering the villa. While he did make a multi-million dollar sale of a house, he was born into a real estate empire. At first, he wanted to keep this secret to himself despite the secret entering the ether after the first test where everyone had a secret revealed.

When Julie Theis, a young woman who grew up in poverty, discovered someone was playing with this secret, she made it evident that this person may not deserve to be there. Upon Bryce finally coming clean with his millionaire secret, he was seen to be a person coming from privilege and ultimately found himself removed from the trust. Jake Chocholous was a military contractor who ultimately had a love affair with Julie, but that was well after he showed her his cards. In the ranking test, he continually put himself at the top of the list, alongside some of the other men, causing many of the women in the villa, including the two Black women, Tolu Ekundare and Winnie Ileso, to question whether his toxic white masculinity was an authentic micro-aggression or pure ignorance. This challenge did end up setting the tone for the remainder of their time in the villa, as the men and the women found themselves at opposite ends of the trust. These discussions of real world experiences are a strong reflection of the country today and, in a way, The Trust: A Game of Greed holds up a mirror to society.

'The Trust' Has The Secret to Success

In between lounging around, cross-stitching, and chowing down that may or may not have resulted in Jay Patterson's flatulence, the players in the villa were forced to think about each other's every move and how it affects the group as a whole. With money on the mind, The Trust proves how individuals will go to great lengths to get the money they believe they rightfully deserve. In an interview prior to the debut of the season, host Brooke Baldwin told Good Morning America that she was interested in the human psychology behind the show and how, "We're all guilty of snap judgments." And that was proven quite evident as every move made brought a flurry of decisions that were called out and questioned, not only by the other individuals but also by the fans.

The biggest snap decision was when the 70-year-old Jay was given an offer to leave with $25,000. She went without a single goodbye. She saw the writing on the wall and opted to end her experience on a high. This move, once again, altered the end game for the remaining players. A personal and individual decision upset the group's ability to continue with their ultimate plan. Will all the players ever be forced to own up to their moves? Perhaps Netflix should have had a reunion, especially after that finale.

Like every good story, the ending needs to be right. The ending of The Trust: A Game of Greed went against part of the title as the remaining players of the Trust defied their greed, opting to share the trust with the remaining five players. Seven episodes in, it seemed certain that greed would win out and, somehow, the finale gave a force-fed happy ending. Did we just want to see how things would play out in the real world? Maybe so! When the crowd of players was initially split between men and women, there were casualties on both sides as many allies were voted out thanks to what was deemed to be self-preservation. Who remained in the end included three of the men, including Jake and his showmance Julie. Up until this point, these players were very much opposed to the other side's Tolu, the sole survivor of the women's side. And yet, after they didn't know she had immediately accepted an offer to take $25,000 from The Trust for herself, they still felt the urge to share The Trust with her.

From a viewer's perspective, that's a Hollywood happy ending. It seemingly went against what the edit had previously shown. It doesn't depict how expertly Tolu played into the social dynamics of making amends at the end and aided in her gaining last-minute trust. Should the show return for a second season, the editors must do a better job explaining how an outcome such as that occurs given the events leading up to it. Certainly, there is a lot of material left on the cutting room floor. Only so much can be thrown into a fifty-minute or so episode. With less time explaining the intricacies of every game and offers in the vault that changes from episode to episode, The Trust can spend more time building into the true social play of the key players. It is their story after all.

The Trust: A Game of Greed is exactly what it says it is. It's a game of greed. It's not as cutthroat as The Traitors or The Mole. It's more socially minded and focused on individuals' personal life experiences and how they play out when forced to interact with money and their futures on the line. By amplifying the impact of how these global issues enter game play, The Trust: A Game of Greed can enter the top echelon of reality television competition. But it will require selecting the exact right group of strangers. Or maybe forego the strangers and bring that business retreat to the villa for a real test of trust! The casting department of The Trust Season 1 didn't select big reality television characters, though Jay might beg to differ. They were real and mostly authentic people. This cast and their baggage guided The Trust Season 1 to be what it was. Success for this program will truly be determined by trusting willingly greedy and hungry fighters to showcase how their past will determine their present, and ultimately their future.

All episodes of The Trust: A Game of Greed Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix

