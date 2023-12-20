The Big Picture Netflix's new reality show, The Trust: A Game of Greed, will premiere on Jan. 10, 2024, and offers a double dose of deception and betrayal with The Traitors releasing just two days later.

Contestants on The Trust start as winners and must decide whether to share the cash prize or vote each other out to keep more money for themselves.

The Trust is part of a new wave of high-concept reality shows that aim to set individuals against each other and exploit emotions like suspicion, guilt, and deceit.

Netflix has officially announced the premiere date for its newest social experiment reality show, The Trust: A Game of Greed. The eight-part series will be hosted by the charismatic Brooke Baldwin, the former anchor on CNN Newsroom, who left the news broadcaster in 2021. The unscripted series will premiere on the streamer on Jan. 10, 2024, and will air in batches with new episodes available weekly for a three-week event.

The Trust: A Game of Greed is a high-concept reality show that puts player against player in a game of deceit and alliances. It is also seen as a direct response to the success of The Traitors, which was released earlier this year on the streaming service Peacock. The Traitors, for those not familiar with this global phenomenon, is a murder mystery reality show where faithfuls and traitors battle it out in the game of friendship or betrayal. The new season of The Traitors is due for release just two days after The Trust, on Jan. 12, giving fans a double dose of double-bluffing reality shows.

The premise of The Trust, according to Netflix, reads: “Eleven strangers are given a quarter of a million dollars to split evenly. Will they take their fair share? Or will the allure of more money cause them to vote each other out to keep more for themselves? It’s the ultimate test of human nature, as greed and mistrust threaten to destroy even the strongest of relationships. In this game, everyone starts as winners, and they can all leave as winners – if they choose to share.”

How 'The Trust: A Game of Greed' Works

Based on this synopsis and the recently released trailer, The Trust is a contest where a group of everyday people live together in a luxury villa to compete for a cash prize. The difference from other reality contest shows is that the contestants don't have to be the last person standing to collect the cash price. The eleven contestants are given the prize money during episode one. They all get an equal share of the $250,000 cash prize at the start of the show. No one has to be eliminated, nobody has to lose. You just buy your time, stay loyal to the group, and get paid at the end of the show, provided everyone else goes along with them. But as the title of the show suggests, greed is likely to rear its ugly head.

Deciding how to distribute the money among themselves is where the game gets interesting, or rather ugly. In this social experiment, the players’ fate is in their own hands. No one has to lose, but there is always a twist to the tale, as is expected in these high-concept reality shows. The contestants are given the chance to secretly vote each other out. By doing so, the ousted player’s money goes to the person who voted them out, increasing their share of the total prize money. How easy it is to conceal the fact that you chose to remove a fellow contestant from the game is unclear. The risk of choosing this strategy will create distrust among the other contestants, who might well turn on you the next time there is a vote, especially if the person you voted out was a friend. This is part of the dilemma the contestants face when playing The Trust. It also adds intrigue to the viewers and keeps us watching and guessing how it will all pan out.

How 'The Trust' Expands Into the Genre of Psychological Reality TV

A single vote kicks a player off the show, if there’s a tie or no one votes at all, everyone gets to stay a little longer in the villa. To help the contestants decide how best to navigate their way through this mind game, the contestants will be given helpful details about each other. Their backgrounds, personality, and characteristics will be revealed through a series of tests. All are designed to expose who’s a team player and who’s out for themselves. During each round, players gain access to The Vault, where the host, Brooke Baldwin, will tempt them with an offer that either benefits them individually or collectively as a group. In one scene from the trailer, a contestant is offered $10,000 if they get someone kicked off the show. Whether they choose to share their decision with the rest of the group or keep the details to themselves is up to them. As is the choice if they want to work together, or let greed push them apart.

The Trust: A Game of Greed is part of the new wave of high-concept reality shows that have recently come to prominence in the past year. This type of format takes place in what usually looks like our everyday world, but ultimately really isn’t. This is a genre that is designed to set individual against individual and exploit emotions, suspicion, guilt, and deceit. This brings us back to The Traitors, the popular high-concept reality show that first aired on Peacock in Jan. 2023.

In The Traitors, scheming, backstabbing, and double-dealing are all part of winning the game. The format is a group of contestants holed up in a Scottish castle to try and find out who among them is the chosen “traitor”. The three “traitors” role is to select which of the “faithful” to “murder” each night. The “murdered” contestant is then asked to leave the castle. The faithful get a chance to turn things around by taking votes to try and find out who are the traitors. If they guess correctly, that traitor goes home.

The Traitors, a groundbreaking show in many ways, is not the first of its kind. The Mole can claim that spot. Dropped by ABC in 2008, the reality show was picked up by Netflix and premiered on October 7, 2022. The players in The Mole are again held for ransom by psychological mind games and need to work together to complete missions to earn cash for a pot that only one person can win. The winner is the one who correctly guesses the identity of the Mole. One of the contestants is secretly working to sabotage the missions. After each challenge, the group must answer 20 questions about who they think the impostor is, and the furthest from the truth is sent home.

Has Reality TV Been Influenced by Video Games?

For any of you gamers out there, you might well be saying this type of format is commonplace in the virtual world of gaming. The 2018 multi-player game by Innersloth, called Among Us, which was downloaded more than 500 million times in its first 4 years, has similar traits to these high-concept reality shows. Among US takes place aboard a spaceship, players must repair the base before it implodes, but within the group are impostors who are murdering players and stopping others from completing their repairs. When the group meets, they can throw suspicion on innocent players to stay in the game longer. Social strategy games are everywhere in the online gaming world. Now they seem to be filtering down to the cable television networks. Depending on your TV habits, most viewers are still used to watching reality contest shows in a passive form. These reality shows are usually found in a Los Angeles ballroom, a love island in Fiji, and a heated kitchen overseen by a Scottish Chef, all visually entertaining, but it doesn't require too much thought from the viewer.

Are viewers becoming more interested in watching people being pushed to their limits, both mentally and physically? Shows like Survivor, Big Brother, Squid Game: The Challenge, all fall into this category and are some of the most-watched reality competition shows. Viewers enjoy watching shows that offer more connection between the cast and the audience. Playing detective and witnessing how far contestants push boundaries to achieve their goals is exciting. By contrast, the mainstay reality shows such as The Real Housewives, The Bachelor, and The Kardashians are experiencing all-time lows in viewing figures and seem to struggle to maintain relevance. Has the extreme become the norm?

Are we now in a golden age for reality TV? The appetite for unscripted shows continues to grow every year. Therefore, to stand out among the crowd, more fantastical themes are being put forward by TV producers. The locations get more spectacular, they look more like a movie set than a reality TV studio. Elaborate costumes are now part of the game, from macabre hooded cloaks to regimental jumpsuits. To win the game, you must be manipulative and deceitful and be able to outwit your opponents. The twists and turns and rules of the contest are more like a scripted whodunit. The so-called high-concept reality shows are adding a new dimension to the viewing public insatiable appetite. The Mole, The Traitors, and The Trust: A Game of Greed, are all located in a place of intrigue, and with an air of suspicion that is felt throughout the shows. These dark themes are not shared in many reality shows, but the choice is there, whether we want to see it or not.

Reality TV was made to reflect society onto to us. A window to a world we usually don’t have access to. Shows depicting twenty-somethings looking for loving relationships, thirty-somethings looking for cooking tips and forty-somethings looking to renovate their homes are the reality shows we grew up with and grew to love. As are The Real Housewives, where some of the cast may no longer be married or managing their households, but they still give us that reality TV diet we crave. Over the years, we have embraced these formulaic shows. It’s what defines reality TV. The Trust opens up another window to look through, ones with challenging scenarios that lead to critical decision-making. All are designed to test our human behavior when we are pushed into a corner. How would you respond when forced to make hard choices in a short time frame? How low are you prepared to go to come out on top?

The Trust: A Game of Greed is available for streaming on Netflix on Jan. 10, 2024.

