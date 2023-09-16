The Big Picture All five couples on season 2 of The Ultimatum got engaged at the finale and were still together by the reunion episode, a pleasant surprise for viewers.

Astrology could have predicted the couples' compatibility based on their zodiac signs.

Some couples had matching natural elements, while others had mixed elements but still showed compatibility and willingness to make it work.

For the first time in Netflix's three seasons of the reality TV show The Ultimatum (if you include its spinoff, The Ultimatum: Queer Love) every couple on season 2 got engaged at the finale and was still together by the reunion episode. Two of the couples even got pregnant during or shortly after filming the show. Could astrology have predicted all five of the couples' happily ever afters, based on the cast members' zodiac signs? The cast members' star signs reveal a lot about compatibility.

The Ultimatum Season 2 had a pleasantly surprising ending. Unlike its predecessor or spinoff, all four couples who participated in the experiment from start to finish got engaged at the end. The fifth couple, Brian Okoye and Lisa Horne, left the show early due to a shocking pregnancy. All five couples were still together by the time the reunion episode.

Although many viewers were astounded by the season's outcome, anyone who understands astrology and knows the cast members' zodiac signs might have predicted the happy ending. Roxanne Kaiser and Antonio Mattei's engagement might have been the most astonishing as Roxanne frequently complained about her boyfriend's financial struggles and lack of ambition. She compared him unfavorably to her partner in the experiment, Alex Chapman, whom she lived with for three weeks in a "trial marriage." Antonio coupled with Alex's girlfriend, Kat Shelton, for the show. Roxanne also prized her independence and seemed unwilling to get engaged or married, to Antonio or anyone else. But in the finale, Roxanne and Antonio tearfully exchanged love letters, and the PastedNip co-owner accepted her boyfriend's proposal.

RELATED: 'The Ultimatum' Season 2 Ends With Quiet Kat Shutting Down Roxanne in the Best Way

How Astrology Could Have Predicted 'The Ultimatum' Season 2 Finale

Image via Netflix

According to Netflix, Roxanne's zodiac sign is Sagittarius and Antonio's is Leo, making them a perfectly compatible match. Every zodiac sign belongs to one of four natural elements: earth, fire, air, or water. Two signs of the same element tend to be compatible because they have similar values and communication styles. Unsurprisingly, Sagittarius and Leo are both fire signs, explaining Roxanne and Antonio's fiery, passionate connection. Leos are known to wear their hearts on their sleeves, which Antonio did as he repeatedly expressed his devotion to Roxanne and, in one episode, ran from his shared apartment with Kat all the way into Roxanne's arms. Sagittarius women are fiercely independent and tend to avoid commitment in relationships, a description that fits Roxanne to a T.

Alex and Kat are also well-suited for one another, based on their zodiac signs, and not nearly as compatible with Roxanne and Antonio. Alex is a Pisces and Kat is a Scorpio, which are both water signs. Water signs tend to appear cool, calm, and collected, but their emotions run deep. While fire and water can work by balancing each other out, Alex and Kat make much more sense as an astrological match than pairing Alex with Roxanne or Kat with Antonio.

Ryann McCracken and James Morris are another couple with matching natural elements: Ryann is a Virgo and James is a Capricorn. Earth signs are typically hard-working, reliable, and ambitious. When they commit to a relationship, they are in it for the long haul, which fits James and Ryann - high school sweethearts who had been together for seven years before joining The Ultimatum - perfectly. Their zodiac signs work well together, and they never would have made it with the couple they swapped with for the experiment, Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson.

The final two couples from the experiment are the only ones without matching elements, but they are still quite compatible. Trey is an Aries and Riah is a Cancer, which explains so much about their relationship dynamic and compatibility. Although Aries and Cancer is not an ideal match, it can be successful, with some effort - and because they got engaged on the show and Riah has since revealed that she is pregnant, it looks like this couple is willing to put in the work. As the first fire sign of the zodiac, Aries can be very bossy and domineering. Cancer, on the other hand, is the first water sign, making it highly sensitive and emotional. Viewers saw this dynamic play out on the show as Trey admitted he was impatient with Riah figuring out what she wanted in life, while Riah often displayed raw vulnerability to her partners and the camera.

The other couple with mixed elements is Lisa and Brian. Their explosive arguments, shocking pregnancy reveal, and surprising compatibility can all be explained by their zodiac signs. Lisa is a Gemini and Brian is a Sagittarius. Gemini is known as the wild card of the zodiac - represented by the twins, this star sign is unpredictable and mercurial. Viewers saw Lisa's full range of emotions on display during filming, including her anger when she smacked her boyfriend in the face and her joy when cuddling up to him during the pregnancy announcement. As a commitment-phobic Sagittarius (similar to Roxanne), it makes sense that Brian was the one to receive the ultimatum, instead of the other way around. Gemini is an air sign and Sagittarius is a fire sign, and pairing these two elements together is either an excellent or terrible idea. Air can either gently encourage and coax fire into a successful flame - or stoke it into a raging wildfire.

Each of the original couples on The Ultimatum season 2 is highly compatible based on their zodiac signs, making the outcome of the experiment predictable to any astrology enthusiast. It would have been interesting to see some different pairings - for example, if Lisa and Brian hadn't left the experiment early, it would have been intriguing to see his dynamic with fellow Sagittarius Roxanne, or to see Lisa with a different fire sign guy like Trey. But reality TV fans were pleasantly surprised to see all five couples get their happy endings, in an unprecedented twist for the show.