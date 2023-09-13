The Big Picture The premise of Netflix's 'Ultimatum: Marry or Move On creates a tension-filled environment, including the threat of dating other people, which can qualify as mental abuse.

Netflix's 'Ultimatum: Marry or Move On creates a tension-filled environment for each couple that signs up. The premise of threatening your significant other with an ultimatum in front of a nationally televised audience is detrimental in itself, but when you add the caveat of dating other people in plain sight to see if there is someone else that could be a better fit, could qualify as mental abuse. The current season of The Ultimatum saw four couples pushed to the uncomfortable brink of their relationships but for Lisa and Brian, that tension led to a physical confrontation that should've involved the police being called to set. Instead of attempting to de-escalate the confrontation producers pushed to make sure the argument was filmed, and the physical assault included in the final edit which made it to Netflix. Sadly there were no consequences for the assault because it came at the hands of Lisa and not Brian. The incident is just further proof that bad behavior from women is rewarded on reality television, but that same behavior, if experienced at the hands of a man, would result in the police being called, charges being pressed and more than likely the assailant being canceled on social media and even potentially losing their job, or more.

Jealousy is the Fuel Behind the Tension on 'The Ultimatum'

Like most women would be, Lisa was uncomfortable watching her boyfriend talk with another young lady under the guise of potentially connecting with him. Most people would feel uncomfortable in those circumstances but there takes a certain amount of self-awareness to know if something is beyond your capacity to endure. Lisa and the other three women participating signed up for the process of allowing their boyfriends to get to know three other women and to eventually be placed in a trial marriage with one of the women. Somewhere between Lisa signing up for the show and showing up for the experiment there was a serious disconnect. She was immediately obstinate when Brian sat down to have a conversation with cast mate Riah. It was clear Lisa wasn't able to handle the task when she went over to confront Brian while he was having a one on one conversation with Riah. Although Lisa had the opportunity to talk to another male cast mate herself, she couldn't focus on the task at hand and instead went over to confront Brian. The confrontation was uncomfortable for both Riah and Brian, but both tried to placate Lisa by ending their conversation.

Lisa Shoved Brian in the Face

Unable to control her emotions, Lisa continued berating Brian and then started verbally attacking Riah. She suggested Riah wasn't there for the right reasons and claimed she was there just to have sex with someone outside of her partner, Trey. She accused Riah of not liking her own boyfriend and said she had nothing to offer a conversation with anyone. "What could you possibly learn from her?" Lisa screamed at Brian after walking outside to get away from the other couples. Lisa insisted they leave the experiment and when Brian insisted on staying to complete the process, she shoved him in the face.

Watching a woman put her hands on a man without the consequence of being reprimanded or stopped was shocking. Brian attempted to shield himself but didn't react physically toward his girlfriend. Production assistants scrambled around attempting to make sure the confrontation was filmed, but the interaction wasn't stopped or treated as a criminal act. Lisa wasn't asked to leave and Brian nor hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey hold her accountable for her actions. The next scene with Lisa involved her tearfully sharing pregnancy results with Brian and reiterating they needed to leave the experiment to focus on their new bundle of joy. Lisa got her way in that her goal of getting Brian to commit to her completely was accomplished, and her unacceptable behavior got her additional camera time on the second episode of the series.

This issue is bigger than Lisa and Brian and even The Ultimatum. Post the Me Too Movement, women have become extremely comfortable voicing their complaints when it comes to inappropriate behavior from men. Subsequently, the pendulum has swung so far to the left that it has allowed women to have free rein when it comes to verbal and even physical abuse toward each other and the opposite sex. There is no accountability for women on reality television, the women celebrated and rewarded with additional screen time and opportunities are often the same women who lash out violently with their words and their hands.

Netflix's 'The Ultimatum' Celebrates Toxic Relationships and a Lack of Boundaries

After Lisa's early exit, her cast mate Roxanne verbally berated both her boyfriend Antonio, and her trial husband Alex. Roxanne suggested her boyfriend was beneath her because of his job status and even illustrated through a sports analogy that she was out of his league. Antonio was moved to tears in several scenes because of Roxanne's harshness and Alex said blankly that she was a mean person. If the situation were reversed and a male cast member suggested his girlfriend was beneath him, it's safe to assume every feminine group would've blasted the show. Netflix could consider themselves lucky if Gloria Allred didn't come knocking if a male cast member had physically assaulted a female while on the show.

The Ultimatum isn't the only show to perpetuate this hypocrisy. Nene Leakes physically assaulted a cameraman during production on Real Housewives of Atlanta. And while she is no longer on the show, charges weren't pressed against her. OWN's hit dating reality show, Ready to Love allowed a female cast member in DC to physically assault a male during a dinner where she was confronting him about their connection. Production assistants stood by and filmed the confrontation but didn't restrain the woman nor were the police called.

Perhaps seeing women assault men isn't considered off-limits because for years we've watched as women attacked each other on reality TV. Bad Girls Club, Basketball Wives, Love & Hip Hop and even the Real Housewives franchises have all experienced spikes in ratings over female-on-female physical assaults. Reality television highlights storylines referencing women shaking tables, running across tables, throwing drinks at each other, pulling wigs, and even kicking one another with no recourse or accountability. When a situation is as clear-cut as Lisa and Brian's on The Ultimatum is extremely concerning because it forces audiences to acknowledge that there is hypocrisy in the newfound voice of today's woman.

The Me Too Movement was necessary but there needs to be balance and responsibility in the way we protect both men and women especially when showcased on television. Reality television is one of the biggest influences of pop culture and allowing women to assault men on television without consequence or repercussion is sending a dangerous message to young women and men. Arguably the same danger is being shared when we celebrate women acting out in violence towards one another on television.

Reality television is a guilty pleasure for most viewers but when it is condoning and even rewarding criminal behavior with additional screen time and opportunities, it's crossed the line into something much darker. The producers of 'The Ultimatum' need to be responsible enough to at least make a statement defining domestic abuse and acknowledging that it's unacceptable when exercised against men or women. In all this celebration of women's voices, it appears reality television has forgotten that men are people too.