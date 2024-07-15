Netflix has become a dominant force in the entertainment industry over the last decade and has forever changed the nature of theatrical exhibition. The studio has frequently produced brilliant drama shows like The Crown and Ozark but has routinely failed to deliver when it comes to its big-budget productions. Despite the presence of many famous movie stars and high production values, Netflix’s original thrillers tend to fall massively short of expectations.

There’s an unwillingness to do anything original that prevents Netflix from creating anything closely resembling the greatest thrillers of all time. Instead, the streamer's thrillers often feel overly safe and uninspired, poor excuses for entertainment that lack any real passion behind them. Whether they're remakes or attempts at something original, these thrillers rank as Netflix's worst efforts into the revered genre, proving the streamer still has a long way to go before they conquer it.

10 ‘Spaceman’ (2024)

Directed by Johan Renek

Netflix has had an ongoing relationship with Adam Sandler ever since the release of The Ridiculous 6 in 2015. Spaceman is much different compared to anything Sandler has ever appeared in. While it attempts to create a thrilling space adventure, Spaceman is a dull and pretentious slog that doesn’t do justice to its outstanding visuals. There isn’t any aspect of outer space horror in Spaceman that viewers haven’t seen countless times before.

In addition to its complete lack of scares, the failings of Spaceman are particularly egregious because they don’t do justice to Sandler’s talents as a dramatic actor. The often misunderstood actor has proven himself capable of giving strong dramatic performances in Uncut Gems and The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). Alas, Sandler is clearly weighed down by the weak material in Spaceman.

9 ‘Mute’ (2018)

Directed by Duncan Jones

Mute may be the weirdest original film that Netflix has ever made, but, unfortunately, its ambitions amount to nothing remotely entertaining. A science fiction neo-noir thriller clearly inspired by Blade Runner and Dark City, Mute centers on a silent Amish man (Alexander Skarsgaard) who attempts to save his girlfriend from two ruthless criminals (Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux).

Unfortunately, Mute falls flat as a revenge story, making it very hard to invest in the characters once the action kicks in. The visuals also look surprisingly cheap, which is odd considering how visually innovative director Duncan Jones’s work on the sci-fi films Source Code and Moon was. While it's admirable that Netflix has given its filmmakers the resources to develop their most ambitious passion projects, Mute doesn’t present any characters or multitude of thrills that indicate that Jones’ vision was worth investing in.

8 ‘6 Underground’ (2019)

Directed by Michael Bay

6 Underground is a major disappointment considering that it was directed by Michael Bay, who has proven with classics like Armageddon and Pain & Gain that he can make gloriously stupid action films that work as guilty pleasure. Unfortunately, 6 Underground is so frantic and unfocused that even Bay’s most ardent fans may have issues following it on a narrative level.

It’s hard to appreciate any of the practical stunt work because the film is so haphazardly shot, with many strange camera angles and unorthodox editing choices. It’s also one of the least amusing of all of Bay’s films, doing its most to squander Ryan Reynolds' considerable charm. Here, he comes across as highly obnoxious and completely unlikeable, adding yet another obstacle to this film's success.

7 ‘Rebecca’ (2020)

Directed by Ben Wheatley

Rebecca proved that remaking an all-time classic is never a good idea. The film is a reimagining of the great 1940 masterpiece from director Alfred Hitchcock, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Perhaps director Ben Wheatley wanted to make a new version that was closer to the source material, but it’s almost impossible to watch the 2020 film without remembering how much better Hitchcock’s classic is.

This poor reinterpretation is a disappointment on every possible level. Rebecca fails as a romantic thriller because there is absolutely new chemistry between the two leads. The talented, Emmy-nominated Lily James is a compelling actress who clearly is invested in giving a new spin on the material. However, Armie Hammer’s performance is so cartoonish and inept that it is very hard to take any of the film’s stakes seriously. Rebecca has no reason to exist on Netflix or otherwise.

6 ‘Shimmer Lake’ (2017)

Directed by Oren Uziel

Shimmer Lake is an odd attempt at a whodunit that never sets up a compelling enough mystery to justify its strange narrative choices. While telling a story out of order can help the audience get invested in some of the various mysteries, Shimmer Lake lacks the solid writing to pull it off: the twists are too obvious for there to be any level of suspense.

The film also makes some unusual casting choices that make it very challenging to take seriously. There’s a proud history of seeing comedic actors take on more serious roles, but it is unfortunately very hard to watch Rainn Wilson without thinking about his iconic role as Dwight in the American version of The Office. That being said, Wilson can’t really be blamed for a script that’s so intent on subverting expectations that it never gives him a compelling motivation.

5 ‘Pain Hustlers’ (2023)

Directed by David Yates

Pain Hustlers is the latest in a line of mock biopics that examine the very important issue of opioid abuse in the United States. While projects like Dopesick, the HBO docuseries Crime of the Century, and the Academy Award-nominated documentary All The Beauty and the Bloodshed developed compassionate understandings of the perils of drug abuse and addiction, Pain Hustlers makes the strange decision to empathize with Opiod suppliers and dealers.

The hyper-stylized, frantic style of combining real events and archive footage is beyond puzzling, especially in such a story. While this proved to be an effective approach for other, less severe films, it feels completely inappropriate given the serious subject material of Pain Hustlers. Chris Evans and Emily Blunt are also saddled with underwritten characters who aren’t given complete emotional arcs.

4 ‘Death Note’ (2017)

Directed by Adam Wingard

Death Note is definitive proof that remaking an anime film in live-action is never a good idea. The original series drew acclaim for its unique animation style and morally ambiguous themes. On the contrary, the 2017 Netflix remake was so lackluster that it managed to disappoint both original fans and those approaching the story for the first time.

The main issue behind this failed would-be thriller is that it never captures the right tone, verging between moments of shocking body horror and more sentimental scenes taken out of a melodramatic coming-of-age story. The insertion of soft rock songs like “I Don’t Want To Live Without Your Love” and “The Power of Love” are also quite distracting and much more inadvertently hilarious than they are thrilling. Despite a genuinely fun performance from Willem Dafoe, Death Note is a low point for director Adam Wingard.