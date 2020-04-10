‘Too Hot to Handle’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s “No Sex Allowed” Dating Show

You are not ready for what’s coming your way on Netflix on April 17th. The streaming service is already enjoying a huge year in the dating show realm thanks to Love Is Blind, but its next romantic reality series, Too Hot To Handle, is a completely different beast.

It’s actually a bit of a warped Love Is Blind in a way. That show challenged contestants to fall in love sight unseen, putting the emphasis on emotional connection versus a physical one. In a sense, Too Hot To Handle is trying to make a similar point, but through an entirely different experiment. Too Hot To Handle takes a bunch of uber-confident, sex-obsessed serial daters on a beautiful tropical retreat. They all arrive horny and eager to pinpoint their target, swoop in and do their thing, but then they’re hit with the show’s big twist; kissing, sex and self-gratification are major no-nos on this retreat. If they break any of the rules, they’re fined and they watch as their $100,000 grand prize withers a way. So essentially, Too Hot To Handle is trying to teach the contestants the value of establishing a meaningful connection versus a quick sexual fling.

Again, if the response to Love Is Blind is any indication, I’d keep an eye on Too Hot To Handle come April 17th. Dating shows are usually not my thing whatsoever, but Netflix dug its claws in and sparked way more interest in this form of reality TV than I ever could have imagined. I’m ready and quite excited to watch and cover Too Hot To Handle when it’s released. Who’s joining me?

Here’s the official synopsis for Too Hot To Handle: