The Big Picture The Netflix series All the Light We Cannot See debuted at No. 1 on the English-language TV charts, toppling Bodies (UK).

Til Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom made its debut on the TV Top 10 chart, coming in second place with 4.7 million total views.

UK crime thriller Locked In led the way on the English-Language Film chart with 17.8 million total views, while Pain Hustlers came in second place with 15.2 million views.

The Top 10 charts for Netflix has undergone a makeover as the streaming platform has, in the past week, debuted new offerings for our viewing pleasure. The profoundly heartening Netflix series All the Light We Cannot See, based on Anthony Doerr’s novel with more than 15 million copies sold worldwide, debuted at No. 1 on the English-language TV charts. The World War II limited series from director/executive producer Shawn Levy and screenwriter Steven Knight premiered on November 2 going on to amass 9.8M viewing minutes while sitting in the Top 10 in 82 countries and territories. This feat saw All the Light We Cannot See topple the murder mystery series Bodies (UK) which fell to third place.

Coming in second place and making its debut on the TV Top 10 chart is Til Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom. Premiering on Nov. 1, the docuseries amassed 4.7 million total views to take its place in this week's standings. The Morgan Freeman narrated series, Life on Our Planet, remained in the top 10 despite dropping one place to fourth from the past week with 4.3 million views. Mike Flanagan's horror series, The Fall of the House of Usher came in seventh place with 2.8 million views, while true-crime documentary Get Gotti sat above it in sixth place with 3.2 million total views. The scene for the English TV top 10 for the week is wrapped with Selling Sunset: Season 7 and Beckham coming in eighth and ninth respectively.

Meanwhile, on the English-Language Film chart, UK crime thriller, Locked In led the way with 17.8 million total views. Despite premiering on Nov. 1, the thriller ranks as the second most-viewed title this week. Locked In's ascension meant the demotion to fifth place for last week high-flyer, in the form of Bill Burr’s Old Dads. The comedy takes fifth place with 5 million views. The Emily Blunt and Chris Evans-led Pain Hustlers came in second place after tallying a total of 15.2 million views. Other notable mentions on the list includes fourth placed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with 8.6 million total views. The non-English film chart produced Wingwomen which premiered on Nov. 1, with 18.5 million views, making it the week’s most-viewed title.

Netflix is Packed Before the Year Ends

As the year begins to wind down, one can reflect on what has been an entertaining ride on Netflix. The streaming platform does, however, still have some titles to bring your way before the year ends. The sixth and final season of The Crown is set to debut Part one and two in November and December respectively. The Bradley Cooper-led Maestro will be added on December 14. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will arrive a day prior before Zack Synder's Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire arrives on December 22.