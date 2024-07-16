The Big Picture 'Axel F,' the Eddie Murphy sequel, dominated Netflix with over 22 million views this week, signaling its immense popularity.

'A Family Affair' maintained a strong presence, while newer hit 'The Long Game' debuted in the top 10.

'Supacell' leads the TV section, overshadowing high-profile series like 'Bridgerton' Season 3 and 'Vikings: Valhalla.'

If there were any doubts that Netflix subscribers are in love with Eddie Murphy, this week's numbers came to eliminate them. Once again, Murphy's action-comedy sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F topped the most-viewed charts and accumulated over 22 million views across the past week. With over 60 million views ever since it premiered, the movie is already one of the most popular Netflix titles of the year. Does this mean that the franchise will see a rebirth? It's up to Netflix to decide, but it looks like subscribers will be there for it.

Axel F accumulated more than double the number of views of the #2 most-watched English language movie of the week. However, A Family Affair is holding strong with 11 million views this week. Surprise hit The Long Game debuted at #6 with 4 milion views, but the top 10 was dominated by kids' movies. Paw Patrol: The Movie at #3 (4.7M views), The Super Mario Bros. Movie at #5 (4.1M), Minions at #7 (3.5M), The Boss Baby at #9 (3.1M) and Matilda at #10 (2.9M). Rounding up the top 10 were The Equalizer (#4) and Trigger Warning (#8).

In the TV section, Supacell once again took the top spot and proved that the British sci-fi series has a lot more appeal than it seems. This week, the show beat high-profile series like Bridgerton Season 3 — which landed at #4 with 2.7 million views — and Vikings: Valhalla, whose third season debuted at #3 with 5.4 million views. Rounding up the top 5 most-watched English language series were The Man With 1000 Kids (#2) and Worst Roomate Ever (#5), which once again proved that Netflix subscribers don't pass on a good true crime documentary.

Brazil and Italy Rise to the Top

As we reported earlier this week, two titles from distant countries made a splash among Netflix viewers. In the TV category, Brazilian telenovela Desperate Lies rose all the way to #1 with 5.8 million views, which might signal to a new type of content that the country and Netflix should try out. Meanwhile, Italian thriller Vanished Into The Night became an indisputable hit with almost 15 million views and a horde of subscribers that were desperate to find out what the heck happened with Pietro (Riccardo Scamarcio) and Elena's (Annabelle Wallis) kids.

Even though it dropped to #5 among the most-watched non-English movies, Under Paris continues to wow by sticking to the top ten for the sixth consecutive week. This time, the wild thriller accumulated 2.7 million views, while hit series Gangs of Galicia finally saw a drop to #4 after some weeks at the top.

You can check out the full list of most-watched titles of the week on the Netflix website.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F 8 10 Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise starring Eddie Murphy. Murphy returns as Axel Foley in the Netflix film alongside returning cast members Judge Reinhold and John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also star in the sequel as new characters. Release Date July 3, 2024 Director Mark Molloy Cast Eddie Murphy , Joseph Gordon-Levitt Kevin Bacon , Judge Reinhold Writers Will Beall , Daniel Petrie Jr. , Tom Gormican , Kevin Etten Studio Paramount Pictures

