This week, Netflix saw plenty of viewership on their platform thanks to the debut of Atlas, a new science fiction movie starring Jennifer Lopez that followed a reality where an agent has to take down an artificial intelligence terrorist. When it comes to the television side of things, the return of Bridgerton was more than enough to lure audiences back to London and the dramatic twists the main characters of the acclaimed series had to deliver. With plenty of anticipated hits still to come over the course of the summer, Netflix celebrates a win with some of its biggest hits of the year so far.

Directed by Brad Peyton, Atlas introduces the titular character as someone who clearly doesn't trust artificial intelligence to get anything done. The movie achieved 28.2 million views in its first three days of release, proving that audiences from all over the world were clearly interested in the battle between Atlas and the unpredictable antagonist that threatened her life. Harlan Shepherd (Simu Liu) wasn't going to let anyone stop him when it came to his plan, but his past might be connected to Atlas' in unexpected ways. Atlas was also featured Top 10 across 93 countries.

Ever since the second season of Bridgerton came to a close more than two years ago, fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of the television series that follows Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), Mrs. Varley (Lorraine Ashbourne) and many other unpredictable characters. And the viewers' demand for more episodes didn't disappoint, with the first part of the third season of Bridgerton scoring 25.3 million views during its first full week as a part of the platform's catalog. While that number is distant from the 45.1 million that the second season scored during its debut, it's important to remember that only the first part of the story was released, with the second half of the season premiering on June 13.

This Week's Major Players

Atlas and Bridgerton weren't the only major titles scoring high viewership numbers this week, with films such as Thelma the Unicorn and Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs also claiming their place on the Movies in English list. And even if Bridgerton stole the spotlight this week, with the three seasons of the series and its spinoff present in the Top 10 of the Television in English chart, Baby Reindeer and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory were some of the other titles featured in the list.

The second half of the third season of Bridgerton premieres on June 13. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.