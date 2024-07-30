The Big Picture Find Me Falling starring Harry Connick Jr. topped the most-watched list with 16.1M views.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire debuted at #2 with 10.2M views.

Cobra Kai continued to dominate the English TV series list with 9.5M views.

It looks like Netflix subscribers were in the mood for love this week. Among the most-watched movies on the platform, four titles were romances that ranged from classic love stories to modern ones. Find Me Falling, the new Netflix movie starring Harry Connick Jr., proved its potential once again by rising all the way to #1 with 16.1 million views. The other romance movies on the list were Titanic at #6 (3.5 million views), A Family Affair at #7 (3.3M) and Anyone But You at #10 (3M).

There was also a lot of love for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The new entry in the long-running franchise debuted on the platform at #2 with 10.2 million views. Additionally, other titles that have been top performers in the past few weeks continue to draw attention from the public and remain among the top ten, including Beverly Hills: Axel F (#5) and Land of Bad (#4). Rounding up the top 10 most-watched English-language movies were Trolls Band Together (#3), Don't Breathe 2 (#8) and Hillbily Elegy (#9).

In the English language TV series, Cobra Kai continues to strike hard at #1. This week, the first batch of episodes from the final season of the martial arts show accumulated 9.5 million views, meaning that the series earned almost 25 million views ever since the new season premiered in July 18. Not by chance, Cobra Kai Season 1 made it back to the top 10 at #9 with 1.9 million views, which suggests that Netflix subscribers are either playing catch-up or rewatching the Karate Kid spin-off in order to prepare for Parts 2 and 3 of the final season.

Reality TV Is Always On The Netflix Menu

Since no series top 10 is complete without a true-crime show, subscribers made Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam debut at #2 with 5.6 million views. Aside from this one, reality TV was big among the top 5, with dating series Too Hot To Handle at #3 and Simone Biles: Rising at #4. There was also room for epic series with Vikings: Valhalla landing at #5 with 3.3 million views. Rounding up the Top 10 were Supacell (#6), Homicide: Los Angeles (#7), new comedy series The Decameron at #8 and Bridgerton (Season 1) at #10.

Among the non-English titles, Netflix subscribers were all over Mexican comedy thriller movie Non-Negotiable and new Thailand soapy series Master of The House, which made waves even before Netflix officially announced the most-watched titles of the week. Additionally, popular titles from the past few weeks like Vanished Into The Night, Under Paris, Desperate Lies and Sweet Home all clung to the Top 10 and keep entertaining viewers.

You can check out the full list of most-watched titles of the week on the Netflix website.

Find Me Falling (2024) 5 10 Find Me Falling follows aging rock star John Allman who retreats to a secluded cliffside home on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus after a failed comeback album. Seeking solitude to reignite his creative spark, his plans are disrupted by unexpected visitors and the reappearance of an old flame. Release Date July 19, 2024 Director Stelana Kliris Cast Harry Connick Jr. , Agni Scott , Ali Fumiko Whitney , Tony Demetriou , Angeliki Filipidou , Lea Maleni , Athina Roditou , Clarence Smith Writers Stelana Kliris

