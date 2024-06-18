The Big Picture Hierarchy is a massive hit on Netflix with 6.3M views, dominating K-drama category on Netflix.

Drama at Jooshin High follows uber-rich teens, blending romance and suspense.

Hit Man remains the top English film, nudging out J-Lo's Atlas with 13.7M views.

Netflix seems to have a new hit on its hands with Hierarchy, a recently released K-drama that is racking up impressive numbers besting other titles in its category by a wide margin. Hierarchy is living up to its name as the teen romance series accumulated 6.3 million views to rank as the highest-viewed non-English TV show for the past week, Netflix's official numbers reveal. While K-dramas flooded the said list, Hierarchy's dominance among its peers is apparent as the next-ranking Korean-language series, the fantasy romance series, The Atypical Family scored 1.7 million views which pales in comparison. In the non-English film category, the French thriller, Under Paris is going strong, scoring 28.7 million views to maintain the top spot.

The drama in Hierarchy unfolds at Jooshin High School, an elite private school for the uber-rich with the drama centering around the lives of eighteen teenagers including Jeong Jae Yi, Kim Ri An, Yoon He Ra, and Lee Woo Jin, all of whom are heirs to their respective family's wealthy establishments. Admission into the institution follows a rather bizarre approach where prospective students are selected by the school's ownership the moment they are born. At the school, "an exciting story of love, friendship, revenge, and compassion unfolds," per the official synopsis. Though Netflix audiences have been treated to their fair share of high-school K-drams, Hierarchy seems to set itself apart with the right blend of romance, intrigue, suspense, and even murder mysteries. With those numbers, Hierarchy is already a success on Netflix, and audiences will no doubt be clamoring for its continuation beyond Season 1.

'Bridgerton' Continues Its Overall Dominance

Image via Netflix

This past week returned us to the ton as the back half of Biridgerton Season 3 premiered on Netflix. Even during the gap, the Regency era continued a strong run on the platform. Unsurprisingly, the Part 2 premiere on June 13, saw the hit romance series back to claiming the top spot with 28 million views recorded for Penelope and Colin Bridgerton's love story. Season 3 was the first time Netflix split up the show in two halves and the strategy paid off as audiences spent the break catching up on previous seasons, which saw Season 1 claiming the sixth spot with 2.7 million views and Season 2 coming in at number 9 with 2.3 million views.

The Glen Powell-led indie drama, Hit Man emerged as the most-viewed English language film title for the second consecutive week, bringing in 13.7 million views for the calculating window. Hit Man produced and directed by Richard Linklater follows Powell's Gary Johnson, a college professor and techie turned undercover mole who is on a mission to save the love of his life. The movie premiered last year at the 80th Venice International Film Festival to unanimous critical acclaim and landed on Netflix on June 7. Its arrival pushed over J-Lo's action sci-fi movie Atlas which had its moment and continues to draw audiences as it equally featured on this week's list at the 10th spot with 4 million views.