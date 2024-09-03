With the end of summer fast approaching, Netflix subscribers are starting to think about the return to school and kicked back with a raunchy comedy that satirizes the high school experience. A week after its debut, the streamer's new title Incoming landed at #1 among the most-watched titles on the platform with 16.9 million views — just 100,000 views more than last week's champion The Union, which was dethroned and this week was the #2 movie on the platform with 16.8 million views.

The standout this week, however, was Lee Daniels' new movie The Deliverance. The horror-thriller has been on the platform for barely five days and has already managed to rake in over 14.5 million views, which makes it a strong contender for the top spot next week as subscribers start catching up to it over the next few days. The movie centers around a family that moves into a house in which bizarre things happen, and the cast features Andra Day, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Mo'Nique and Glenn Close. Rounding up the top 5 most-watched movies were Tòkunbọ̀ at #4 (5.3M) and Migration at #5 (5.2M).

In the TV series department, Netflix subscribers revealed once again that they're always in the mood for true-crime docuseries. New title Worst Ex Ever debuted at #1 with 8.4 million views. As the title suggests, it tells real stories of abusive and dangerous relationships that made it to court and to police stations. The show is a great pair-up with another docuseries that premiered a couple of weeks ago and is currently the #3 most-watched series: American Murder: Laci Peterson. In order to counterbalance the tension, Emily in Paris added a bit of comedy to the top 3, landing at #2 with 6.5 million views. Rounding up the top 5 are new series KAOS at #4 (3.4 million views) and stand-up comedy special Adam Sandler: Love You at #5 (2.4M).

Bollywood Rises On Netflix

In the non-English department, Netflix subscribers were massively drawn to Bollywood this week. Kalki 2898 AD was the #1 movie with 2.6 million views. The Indian movie is a sci-fi adventure which centers around a group selected to protect the title character: the tenth reincarnation of Vishnu. Aside from Kalki, one title was yet again a standout: Under Paris continues its surprising winning streak on the platform. This week, the French thriller accumulated around 1 million views, and the movie has been in the top 10 for several weeks.

In the non-English TV department, once again Mexican drama The Accident took the top spot and accumulated 11.9 million views. Netflix subscribers were also all over a new anime series: Terminator Zero is the new installment of the Terminator franchise, and it debuted at #1 on the platform with 1.7 million views. Additionally, subscribers are still showing up to catch up with new episodes of K-dramas Love Next Door (3.7 million views) and Romance in the House (1.5M).

You can check out the full list of most-watched Netflix titles at the Tudum website.

