The Big Picture Leave the World Behind starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Myha'la Herrold is dominating Netflix, with 44.9M views in its second week.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget debuted at #2 with 11.9M views, followed by Adam Sandler's animated comedy Leo and Family Switch.

My Life with the Walter Boys reached the top 10 in 88 countries and scored 12.8M views, while The Crown and Obliterated also made the top rankings.

Netflix has released its top 10 performers for the week — Leave the World Behind, starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Myha'la Herrold is certainly not being left behind by Netflix subscribers. The film began its streamer run on December 8, made its way to the top during the opening weekend, and has managed to keep the crown for its second week as well! The apocalyptic thriller has managed to rake in 44.9M views between December 11 and December 17 and stands strong at the very top of Netflix charts.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, released on December 15, on the other hand, has debuted at #2 with 11.9M views with Adam Sandler’s animated comedy Leo (#3) and Family Switch (#4) following in its footsteps shortly after with 9.4M views. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has taken the fifth spot. Other notable names from the top 10 are some holiday specials, including Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Holiday in the Vineyards, and Christmas as Usual.

Over at the TV front, My Life with the Walter Boys has been making waves — it reached the top 10 in 88 countries and has scored 12.8M views in the past week! The Crown paved the way for itself with 5.8M views for the week and stood at #2. The third position was bagged by the action dramedy Obliterated starring Shelley Hennig with 5.2M views. World War II: From the Frontlines and the reality show Squid Game: The Challenge were able to secure #4 and #5 spots respectively.

What’s Hot in Netfilx’s Non-English Zone?

While that’s the cream of English titles currently trending on Netflix, we also have a few non-English titles competing for the top spot through the said week — Blood Vessel, a Nollywood thriller that climbed its way to the top with 4.4M views while Stolen Vacation had to settle for the second spot. Bollywood features followed after — Dhak Dhak took the third spot and The Archies (which stars Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan), danced itself to #4 with 1.3M views.

On the non-English TV front, Yu Yu Hakusho has been a standout performer. This eagerly anticipated Japanese series, based on the popular manga, debuted at the top of its category, attracting a remarkable 7.7M views. Yu Yu Hakusho now also stands as the biggest debut for any Japanese series on the platform. Following closely in viewership are the romantic comedy My Demon from Korea, holding strong at #2 with 4.2M views, and the gritty French crime drama Blood Coast, securing the third spot with 3.8M views.

Those interested in excruciating viewership details of the aforementioned titles in different regions can check out more details here. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

Leave the World Behind A family's getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices, and two strangers appear at their door. Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Sam Esmail Cast Julia Roberts , Ethan Hawke , Kevin Bacon , Mahershala Ali , Myha'la Main Genre Drama Genres Drama

