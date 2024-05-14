The Big Picture Mother of the Bride dominated Netflix with over 40 million hours viewed in just four days.

The Roast of Tom Brady became the most-watched TV show, accumulating 42 million hours watched.

The non-English film The Courier and TV series The Asunta Case attracted millions of viewers in a week.

Whoever decided to pair a romcom, Brooke Shields and Mother's Day weekend at Netflix is certainly proud of themselves right now. As the streamer revealed its viewing numbers from the past week on its official website, it's clear that Mother of the Bride managed to win over the hearts and minds of subscribers. The movie debuted at #1 and accumulated over 40 million hours viewed — an overwhelming number achieved in barely four days.

Runner-up for the most-watched English language movie in the platform this week was Unfrosted. Even though the Jerry Seinfeld comedy still draws in timid numbers, it managed to accumulate over 14 million hours viewed this week. Rounding up the top 5 was 2001's Shrek (for the ninth week among the top 10), horror movie Barbarian at #4 and documentary feature Secrets of the Neanderthals at #5 with 5.7 million views. The remaining most watched movies were The Judge (#6), The Frozen Ground (#7), Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (#8), The Great Wall (#9) and Shrek Forever After (#10).

Everyone Wants To See Tom Brady Suffer

Among the most-watched TV shows, Netflix subscribers proved themselves highly interested in watching The Roast of Tom Brady. The special climbed five spots all the way to #1, and accumulated over 42 million hours watched this past week. This means that immensely popular Baby Reindeer was finally dethroned from the top spot, but it still managed to stay strong at #2 with over 45 million hours viewed this week. Jeff Daniels' limited series A Man In Full is still pretty solid at #3, while the top 5 also featured Katt Williams: Woke Foke at #4 and Season 1 of Bodkin at #5. The top 10 also included Selling the OC (#6), Dead Boy Detectives (#7) and The Gentlemen (#10). The #8 and #9 spots prove that fans are binge-watching the past two seasons of Bridgerton in order to get hyped up for Season 3.

In the non-English films section, there was a lot of love for Spanish thriller The Courier, which accumulated over 7.5 million views this week. It was closely followed by supernatural Bollywood movie Shaitaan, which attracted over 6.6 million views despite its generous runtime. In the non-English TV department, true-crime miniseries The Asunta Case intrigued viewers and climbed to #1, while romcom Thank You, Next made a solid debut with over 21 million hours viewed.

You can check out the full list of most-watched titles on the Tudum website.

