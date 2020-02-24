Netflix Is Adding a Daily “Top 10” Feature, Which Is Definitely Different from “Trending Now”

Netflix has been making plenty of moves to stay one step ahead in the Streaming Wars, first giving users the option to turn off autoplay and now, more recently, introducing the idea of a Top 10 feature. Ostensibly, this new row shows you the most popular titles in your country, updated every day. But like most attempts at transparency by Netflix, it’s also a bit sketchy and raises more than a few questions.

But first, here’s the exact explanation, from a statement by Cameron Johnson in Product Innovation:

This new row – complete with its own special design – will enable you to see what is most popular on Netflix in your country. It will be updated every day and the position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you. – In addition to the overall top 10 list, you’ll also be able to see the top 10 most popular series and top 10 films when you click on the movies and TV shows tabs. – Shows and films that make these lists will also have a special “Top 10” badge, wherever they appear on Netflix. That way you can easily see what’s in the zeitgeist, whether you’re browsing by genre or through your personal list – or when searching for specific shows or films.

An interesting idea, but I’m stuck on the fact Netflix didn’t define the parameters of what makes a title “popular”. The streaming service is notoriously tight-lipped on numbers and recently revealed it tallied its most-watched movies of 2019 “based on accounts that choose to watch two minutes or more of a title during its first 28 days on Netflix.” When I eventually scroll through a “Top 10” row, am I see what’s actually popular or am I seeing what people accidentally left on for a few minutes after getting up to go to the bathroom?

Also, just as a follow-up, if “Top 10” is a new feature, what exactly was the deal with “Trending Now”, which was officially defined in 2015 as “the videos that are trending in Netflix infused with some personalization for our members”? Anyway, dive a bit deeper with our list of the best hidden gems on Netflix right now.