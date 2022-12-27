Netflix revealed the top 10 films and series that shattered the streaming service audience record in 2022, while also revealing what films and shows topped the charts for the last full week of December. Despite having debuted last Friday, Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery leads the ranking as the most-watched movie on Netflix for the week of December 19.

In the past few years, Netflix has been facing fierce competition from alternative services, such as Disney+ and Paramount+, as everyone wants to take a piece of the profitable streaming business. Still, as we prepare to say farewell to 2022, Netflix has revealed it remains the most-watched streaming service of the year according to the Nielsen scale. Some of the streamer success is due to highly-anticipated titles, such as Glass Onion, which already counts 82.1 million view hours, the approximate equivalent of 35 million households. However, surprising hits such as Troll also helped Netflix to soar to first place in the ranking. Roar Uthaug’s monster movie quickly became Netflix’s most popular non-English movie ever.

Some of Netflix's ten most-watched original films of the year came from across a variety of genres, including the Ryan Reynolds-led The Adam Project, the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man, and Purple Hearts. Featuring the voice of Karl Urban, The Sea Beast also became Netflix’s most successful animated kids' film, while The Tinder Swindler took the crown as the streamer’s most successful documentary ever. These impressive film results are only shadowed by the streamer’s series catalog.

Which TV Shows Help Netflix to Remain the Top Streamer?

Netflix began its streaming reign as a distributor of original series, so they couldn’t celebrate one more successful year without recognizing the TV shows that made it all happen. On the top of the ranking comes Strangers Things 4, which added more than one billion view hours for the streamer. However, we could say that two other series were even more impressive since Wednesday and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story also surpassed the one billion mark. While Stranger Things 4 was highly anticipated by fans who have been following the show for years, the other two series were new releases that will most certainly continue to impress in the following years.

And while the year is almost over, Netflix will keep hauling more view hours until the clock hits midnight on December 31. That’s because Season 3 of Emily in Paris was released less than a week ago, on December 21. Still, the series has already amassed 117.6 million hours viewed and remains in the top 10 in 93 countries. It doesn’t seem like Netflix is slowing down, and despite the market becoming saturated with more streamers as years go by, the company remains the main choice of viewers everywhere.

