The First Top 10 Lists of Netflix Movies, TV Shows Include ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’

Earlier today, Netflix added a Top 10 feature, a list designed to show the viewer the 10 most-watched movies and TV shows in your country, day-by-day. These titles are stamped with a handy “Top 10” badge, allowing you to “easily see what’s in the zeitgeist.” Now — what say we take our first temperature check of what’s in the zeitgeist?

Here are the first official Top 10 Movies of Netflix — the flicks that viewers in the USA are watching the most:

The Last Thing He Wanted The Foreigner To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Girl on the Third Floor A Bad Moms Christmas Mr. Right A Haunted House The Other Guys A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon American Assassin

Friends. This list is… wild. Are there any patterns to draw? I’d argue that “star power” remains a drawing point for Netflix streams, especially with number one: the Anne Hathaway/Ben Affleck-starring The Last Thing He Wanted, which just about everyone agrees is a true train wreck. It might also explain number two, the underrated “Jackie Chan is somber” 2017 action drama The Foreigner, a film whose sudden Netflix popularity can only be explained by “a new Jackie Chan movie is on Netflix, and everyone loves Jackie Chan, and there you go.” I am beyond surprised to see To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on only number three, as that movie should be ripping up the Netflix zeitgeist, and I am beyond thrilled to see the underrated A Haunted House make this list (it’s friggin’ funny!). As for A Bad Moms Christmas making number five, in February? Your guess is as good as mine.

And now, the first official Top 10 TV Shows of Netflix in the USA:

Love Is Blind Narcos: Mexico Locke & Key Babies Better Call Saul Gentefied The Stranger The Chef Show The Office I Am A Killer

Now this list makes more sense to me. The number one show, Love Is Blind, is guilty pleasure reality television catnip, the kind of show that will obviously raise up those streaming numbers. And the rest of the list has Netflix standbys, from returning spin-offs of mega popular crime dramas (Narcos: Mexico, Better Call Saul), to out-and-out comfort food (Babies, The Chef Show, The Office), to true crime nail-biters (I Am A Killer). I’m also pleased to see Gentefied make this list — it’s a new, excellent show from an underrepresented point of view, and I hope it keeps climbing up the list.

What will make the top 10 tomorrow? Keep refreshing Netflix to see. For more on the streaming service, here’s Neil deGrasse Tyson acting a fool re: Marriage Story. And, here’s our favorite hidden gems on the service — can you get them in the top 10?