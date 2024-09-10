With a whopping 94% average score on Rotten Tomatoes, Rebel Ridge has staked its claim as one of the best action movies of the year. Today, Netflix revealed that the quality of the new title is highly appreciated by its subscribers: the movie has been in the catalog for only four days yet, it has already accumulated 31.2 million views. The story follows Aaron Pierre (Time) as a ruthless ex-marine who does everything in his power to save a relative in a town overflowing with corruption.

While the action thriller forced its way to the top, last week's hit The Deliverance is still holding strong among the top 3, landing at #2 with an additional 21.8 million views. The Lee Daniels horror movie is nearing the 40 million views mark, which also makes it a standout title for the streamer in 2024. Rounding up the top 3 is another action movie: The Union with Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg accumulated 8.3 million views this week. Additionally, Sonic The Hedgehog debuted on the platform this week and immediately rose to #6 with 5.8 million views, signaling that fans of the video game speeding hero are excited to check out the third installment of the franchise.

In the TV realm, long-time fans of television were excited to binge Prison Break — the 2006 series debuted on the platform and its first season made the top 5 most-watched titles on Netflix with 3.4 million views. However, those numbers were a far cry from the most-watched title of the week: Nicole Kidman's dark comedy The Perfect Couple debuted at #1 with a whopping 20 million views. The success of the title underscores that Netflix subscribers can't get enough of Kidman, and chances are we'll see more projects with the Academy Award winner in the coming years. Rounding up the top 5 was Worst Ex Ever at #2 (7.2 million views), KAOS at #3 (5.9 million), and Season 4 of Emily In Paris (3.8 million).

Argentina Takes The Top Spot Among Non-English Titles

Close

In the non-English movie territory, South Korean action comedy Mission: Cross took a dead drop and landed at #10 with 700k views. The top spot was taken by Argentine comedy (Un)lucky Sisters, which follows two women who discover they inherited a fortune after their father dies. The movie raked in 4.2 million views and outperformed hit titles from previous weeks like Kalki 2898 AD and Under Paris.

Among the non-English TV titles, Netflix subscribers proved once again the power of a medical series by putting the new show Breathless at the top with 6.4 million views. The Spanish series centers around a resident who needs to learn how to practice medicine during a country-wide strike of health professionals. Mexican drama The Accident still attracted massive viewing numbers, landing at #2 with 5.9 million views, and weekly K-dramas Love Next Door and Romance In The House continue to perform consistently well, with millions of viewers tuning in every week to catch up with the new episodes.

You can check out the full list of most-watched titles on Netflix at the Tudum website.

Rebel Ridge 7 10 Terry Richmond, played by Aaron Pierre, arrives in the town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin. When his savings are unjustly seized by corrupt local law enforcement, he is forced into a deadly battle to uncover a conspiracy and protect those he loves. Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Jeremy Saulnier Cast AnnaSophia Robb , David Denman , Aaron Pierre , Don Johnson Emory Cohen , Oscar Gale , Reid Williams , Steve Zissis Runtime 131 Minutes Writers Jeremy Saulnier Main Genre Crime Expand

Watch on Netflix