The Big Picture Adults and kids enjoyed Saving Bikini Bottom, making it the #1 title with 12.8M views in 4 days.

The success of the SpongeBob spin-off hints at more underwater adventures for viewers.

Other top titles include PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and Trolls Band Together, with significant views.

No adults were harmed in the making of this week's Netflix Top 10. In fact, chances are that adults might have had a lot of fun sharing a couple of hours with their kids as they helped make Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie the #1 most-watched title of the platform this week. The SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off adventure accumulated 12.8 million views in just four days since its premiere, and chances are it'll attract a lot more viewers in the next couple of weeks.

This is, of course, excellent news for the SpongeBob franchise, which already has another spin-off movie in the works. If Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie is any indication, there's still a lot of interest from both adults and kids to keep revisiting the underwater world to check out more adventures. Additionally, kids took over the control of the Netflix account and put two more titles in the top 5: PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie debuted on the platform at #2 and accumulated 7 million views and Trolls Band Together kept entertaining families — this week, the threequel accumulated 5.9 million views and landed at #4 among the most-watched movies of the platform.

The biggest drop this week was from romcom Find Me Falling, which topped the charts last week and this week landed at #5 with 5.9 million views. Meanwhile, horror-thriller fans were more than happy to check out Don't Breathe 2, which tied with Trolls Band Together in the quantity of views. Rounding up the Top 10 most-watched movies of the week were Jack Reacher: Never Go Back at #6 (5.4 million views), Failure to Launch at #7 (4.8M), The Bad Guys at #8 (4.2M), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire at #9 (3.8M) and The Marksman at #10 (3.6M).

Simone Biles For The Win

Close

Among the TV series realm, Netflix subscribers proved once again that they're always hungry for something new with the freshman season of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder landing at #1 with 7.4 million views. There's still a lot of love for Cobra Kai though, with the first part (of three) of the new season being the runner-up with 4.1 million views. It's pretty safe to say that Simone Biles Rising's 3.8 million views is directly related to the gymnast's outstanding performance at the Olympic Games in Paris. Rounding up the top 5 most-watched series were Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam at #4 with 3.5 million views and Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 at #5 (3.1M).

Last but not least, the non-English language titles underscore the fact that word-of-mouth stimulates viewers to check something out. Spanish action-comedy Non-Negotiable, French thriller Under Paris and Italian thriller Vanished Into the Night keep clinging to the top 10, and the same is true for non-English language series Master of the House, Desperate Lies and Sweet Home.

You can check out the fill list of most-watched Netflix titles on the Tudum website.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie This adventure comedy film follows Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants as they journey to Texas to save Bikini Bottom after it is scooped out of the ocean by a mysterious company. Release Date August 2, 2024 Director Liza Johnson Cast Carolyn Lawrence , Tom Kenny , Mr. Lawrence , Mary Jo Catlett , Clancy Brown , Bill Fagerbakke , Rodger Bumpass Runtime 82 Minutes Writers Kaz , Tom Stern

watch on netflix