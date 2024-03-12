The Big Picture The Gentlemen claims top spot in English TV category on Netflix with 12.2 million views, dethroning Avatar: The Last Airbender after 3 weeks.

Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel reigns supreme in English films with 35 million views, knocking Code 8 Part II off the top spot.

Netflix and Disney+ define views as total stream time divided by runtime, providing a fair metric for shows with varying lengths.

Things are working in favor of The Gentlemen, as Deadline reports that the show has claimed the top spot in the English TV category in the past week, effectively dethroning Avatar: The Last Airbender, which has dominated the spot for three consecutive weeks. The series created by Guy Ritchie garnered 12.2 million views ahead of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which managed 9 million. The Theo James-fronted show follows Eddie Horniman who inherits the family estate after his father dies, but the inheritance turns catastrophic when he learns of the secret weed business going on on the estate and the owners are not leaving. The show stars James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, and Giancarlo Esposito. It was in the top 10 in 90 countries. The rest of the list is dominated by reality and documentary shows, with South African teen drama Blood & Water and Jamie Dornan's The Tourist Season 2 breaking into the list at 2 million views each in the first week.

In English films, Millie Bobby Brown is at the top spot again with her latest film, Damsel, raking in 35 million views. The film also dethrones another title from the spot. Code 8 Part II came in second at 11.9 million views. It debuted at number one the week before last at 20 million views. In Damsel, Bobby Brown stars as Elodie, a young woman who accepts a marriage proposal only to realize that she's used to repay a royal family's ancient debts, and must now escape while surviving attacks from the dragon lurking in the chasm. The film also stars Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, and Robin Wright. The film was top 10 in 93 countries.

The Super Mario Bros movie maintained a spot on the list, coming in sixth with 3.3 million views. It has been in the top 10 for 6 consecutive weeks. Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa was also on the list for the third week, coming ahead of The Super Mario Bros at number 5 with 5.1 million views. Adam Sandler's Spaceman was the third most-watched film with 10.8 million views, staying on the list for the second week.

What Are Views on Netflix?

Netflix and Disney+ define views differently than what one would define them on YouTube. In this case, views are defined as the total stream time divided by runtime. This method aims to have a standard metric for shows and movies where the runtime greatly varies. Before June 2023, Netflix measured watch time using hours, which was not fair to shows with shorter episodes or seasons. Values are rounded to 100,000.

In the most popular list, Avatar: The Last Airbender is yet to enter, with the last entry on the list being The Witcher Season 1 at 83 million. The show so far has accrued 50.2 million views.