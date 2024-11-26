There's no denying it: the holiday spirit is all over Netflix. This past week, three Christmas titles took over the list of top 10 most-watched movies of the platform, and two of them were in the top positions. Curiously, both titles bring some fire into the Holy Night with male characters that are pretty... comfortable in their Christmas attire. New title The Merry Gentlemen features Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Britt Robertson (The Rookie: Feds) trying to save a small-town nightclub by injecting some Magic Mike Christmas spirit in it. The movie debuted at #1 with 14.7 million views.

Next up was last week's top performer Hot Frosty, another Netflix holiday movie. In it, the magic scarf of a widow (played by Lacey Chabert) transforms a snowman into a hot dude that starts to unfreeze her heart. Meanwhile, Meet Me Next Christmas dropped some positions and landed at #7 with 5.9 million views raked in this week. Rounding up the top 5 was new animated movie Spellbound at #3 (8.5M), Minions: The Rise of Gru at #4 (7.8M) and dark comedy Ready or Not at #5 (7.5M).

In the TV realm, the new Ted Danson (The Good Place) comedy series A Man On The Inside debuted at #1 with 6.9 million views. The series chronicles an amateur spy who infiltrates a retirement community in San Francisco to find a missing necklace. Netflix subscribers are also catching up with or re-watching Arcane, since both seasons of the hit animated series made the top 10. Season 2 landed at #2 with 6.4 million views and Season 1 was the #5 show with 2.2 million views. Rounding up the top 5 was Cobra Kai Season 6 at #3 (5.7M) and Outer Banks Season 4 at #4 (2.7M).

France Races to The Top With 'GTMAX'

In the non-English movie department, Netflix subscribers proved they have a need for speed by taking French action movie GTMAX to the top with 10.8 million views. Meanwhile, top performers from the past couple of weeks started to drop: Swedish drama Let Go landed at #3 with 4 million views and French adventure The Family Pack almost didn't make the list by landing at #10 with 1 million views.

Last but not least, the non-English TV department was again dominated by French thriller series The Cage. This week, the show raked in 5.5 million views, while new series like K-drama When The Phone Rings debuted at #4 with 4.4 million views. Japanese animated series DanDaDan celebrated its seventh consecutive week among the most-watched titles, this week at #6 with 3 million views.

You can check out the full list of Netflix's most-watched titles of the week on the Tudum website.

7 10 The Merry Gentlemen A former big-city dancer returns to her hometown to save her parents' struggling performance venue by organizing an all-male, Christmas-themed revue. Release Date November 20, 2024 Director Peter Sullivan Cast Chad Michael Murray , Britt Robertson , marla sokoloff , Maxwell Caulfield , Colt Prattes , Hector David Jr. , Marc Anthony Samuel , Beth Broderick , Michael Gross , Maria Canals-Barrera , Meredith Thomas Runtime 85 minutes Writers marla sokoloff

