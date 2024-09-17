Despite the new titles from Netflix's best efforts, subscribers just can't let go of two new stories that popped into the catalog last week. For the second week in a row, action-thriller Rebel Ridge took the top spot among the most-watched movies of the platform and new dark comedy series The Perfect Couple was the most-watched TV show.

With the 38.6 million views it accumulated this week, Rebel Ridge nears the 70M views mark, which makes it one of the streamer's most successful titles of the year. Despite its immense success, other movies managed to stand out: new teen thriller Uglies debuted at #2 with 20.8 million views, while true crime doc Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter debuted at #3 with 8M views. Rounding up the top 5 was Lee Daniels' new horror movie The Deliverance at #4 (7M) and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw at #5 (5.8M).

Aside from The Perfect Couple, Netflix subscribers also showed up to see the jaw-dropping Season 4 finale of Emily in Paris. Once again, the romcom drew impressive numbers and the final episodes accumulated 11.5 million views — which was enough for Netflix to renew the series for Season 5 just a few days after the latest episodes debuted. Netflix subscribers are also in binge-mode with Prison Break. Season 1 of the 2006 series climbed to the #3 spot with 4.7 million views, while Seasons 2 and 3 of the same series also made the top 10. Rounding up the top 5 was Selling Sunset Season 8 at #4 (4.4M) and KAOS at #5 (3.4M).

Among the non-English titles, Netflix subscribers welcomed new international movies with open arms. Five new titles made the top 5 most-watched list. South Korean action-comedy Officer Black Belt landed at #1 with 8.3 million views — the same as the runner-up, Brazilian crime drama Outlaw. However, the South Korean movie took the top spot because it accumulated more hours viewed than the Brazilian movie. Bollywood thriller Sector 36 landed at #3 with 3.6M views, while Thai comedy/drama How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies was the #4 most-watched movie with 3M views. Last but not least, the Polish sports drama Boxer debuted at #5 with 2.3M views.

In the non-English TV realm, Netflix subscribers are still all over titles that debuted some weeks ago. Mexican drama The Accident continues to intrigue viewers and once again landed at #1, while K-Drama Love Next Door once again raked in over 3M views for its newest episodes (the series is released weekly). New series Breathless landed at #3 with 3.1 million views, which underscores that viewers can't get enough of medical dramas.

You can check out the full list of most-watched titles of the week on the Netflix website.

