Everyone loves a good beef. And no, we're not talking about the Netflix hit series. What viewers couldn't wait to tune in to see this past week on the streaming platform was the much-advertised fight between boxing veteran Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The numbers reveal the potential of live events: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was easily the most-watched attraction of the week. The event peaked at 108 million views live global viewers and 46.6 million views was the final number of subscribers that watched the match from start to finish. It wouldn't be a surprise if Netflix started to bring in more live events for subscribers all over the world.

Every other title took a backseat to Paul vs. Tyson, but it doesn't mean that they didn't put up a fight. Runner-up for the most watched TV event was the first part of the second and final season of Arcane, with far more modest numbers than the fight: 7.4 million views. Meanwhile, Netflix veterans Cobra Kai and Outer Banks still managed to draw in some viewers, landing at #3 (7.4M) and #4 (6.1M) respectively. Rounding up the top 5 was... the fight again: the Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson miniseries proved that viewers were either eager to watch the fight or find out more about their rivalry after watching it. The show brought in 4.8 million views.

In the movies section, Netflix continues its commitment to put out a holiday title a week and viewers are eating it up. This week, it was time for Hot Frosty, a story in which a snowman comes to life and becomes the hot boyfriend of a young widower. The movie accumulated 16 million views this week, while last week's holiday title Meet Me Next Christmas is still pulling in big numbers with viewers: it landed at #2 with 11.8 million views. Rounding up the top 5 were not-too-recent movies that still resonate with audiences: Minions: The Rise of Gru landed at #3 with 7 million views, Alita: Battle Angel was #4 with 6.2 million views and Will Smith (King Richard) and Margot Robbie (Barbie) caper Focus was #5 with 5.4 million views.

Swedish and French Families Dominate The Top 10

In the non-English movies department, Swedish drama Let Go was once again the top performer of the week. The movie centers around a mother who randomly decides the family will take a road trip in order for them to bond and her marriage not fall apart. The movie raked in 10 million views this week, while French comedy-adventure Family Pack finally took a dead drop and landed at #8 (1.8M) after almost a month in the top positions.

Last but not least, in the non-English TV realm, Netflix subscribers can't get enough of French thriller The Cage. The show raked in 8.7 million views. In the next couple of weeks, however, two new titles might rise to the top. K-drama Mr. Plankton debuted at #5 with 3.2 million views, while Mexican telenovela Sisters' Feud premiered at #3 with 3.3 million. Since both shows have seasons that run longer than 10 hours, viewers might need a little more time to catch up to them.

