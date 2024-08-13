The Big Picture The final season of The Umbrella Academy gained 8.4 million views on Netflix in just six days.

Despite having the same views, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder took the #1 spot.

South Korean action-comedy Mission Cross was the most watched non-English language movie.

It was pretty safe to assume that, over the past week, fans of The Umbrella Academy would massively show up in order to see the end of the story of the Hargreeves siblings. And they didn't disappoint. The final season of the superhero series debuted on the catalog last Thursday and, in barely six days, it already accumulated 8.4 million views on the platform.

Despite the whopping number, The Umbrella Academy failed to land at #1 as the most-watched TV series this week, with many fans and critics none too pleased with the final installment — which scored a 59% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Curiously, the #1 title had the same number of views: 8.4 million. However, Netflix put A Good Girl's Guide to Murder at the top position due to its shorter run — which translates to more minutes watched. You can also tell by the Netflix charts that viewers were so into the Olympics that they kept watching the docuseries Simone Biles: Rising, which accumulated 3.7 million views this week. Rounding up the Top 5 most-watched series were two reality TV titles: Love Is Blind UK at #4 with 3.6 million views and Gabby's Dollhouse at #5 with 3 million views.

In the movies section, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie once again took the top spot and with this week's viewing numbers, the Spongebob spin-off movie managed to pass the 25 million views mark in just under two weeks. The movie's performance might hint at how viewers will react when the next Spongebob spin-off movie debuts on the platform. Additionally, the Kingsman franchise found a new audience on the platform, as well as the two installments of the Jack Reacher franchise starring Tom Cruise.

There's Always Room For New South Korean Movies

Among the non-English movies on the platform, four new titles managed to grab the attention of Netflix subscribers. The most popular of them all was the South Korean action-comedy Mission Cross. The movie managed to rake in 4.5 million views making it the most-watched non-English language movie of the week. Other standout titles were the Indonesian crime thriller Borderless Fog and a couple of others that viewers can't get enough of — French thriller Under Paris and Mexican action-comedy Non-Negotiable.

In the non-English TV series department, many subscribers tuned in to say farewell to Elite in its final season. Season 8 of Elite dropped three weeks ago, but it's still attracting attention. This week, the show accumulated 1.9 million views. In its sixth week among the most-watched titles, the Brazilian telenovela Desperate Lies still manages to draw over 1 million views per week.

You can check out the full list of Netflix's most-watched titles at the Tudum website.

