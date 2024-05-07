The Big Picture Baby Reindeer dominates Netflix with 18.6 million views, captivating viewers with a gripping tale.

Unfrosted, starring Jerry Seinfeld, makes a softer debut with 7.1 million views, exploring the origin story of Pop-Tarts.

Despite tough competition, A Man in Full and Anyone But You also make waves on Netflix charts with millions of views.

Almost a month after Baby Reindeer made its Netflix debut, the miniseries continues to dominate the streaming platform's top 10 English-language series charts. Meanwhile, on the English-language movie chart, Unfrosted has finally arrived, with the comedy written and directed by Jerry Seinfeld scoring a softer premiere with a modest amount of views for a star-studded feature. Nevertheless, a wide variety of titles continues to compete for the top spot, as Netflix prepares to launch the slate the company has prepared for the summer.

Baby Reindeer was the most-watched television series once again, with the project scoring 18.6 million views over the past week. The story follows Donny Dunn, a fictionalized version of Gadd as the character tells his experience of being harassed by Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning). The thrilling tale consists of seven episodes, and it has captured viewers' attention ever since it was launched almost a month ago. Nava Mau, Tom Goodman-Hill, and Nina Sosanya also star in the series, as Donny tries to find comfort and support anywhere he can.

After many years of being stuck in development, Unfrosted finally debuted to show audiences how Pop-Tarts became such a popular product. Seinfeld, wrote, directed, and starred in the movie, which also featured performances from Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, and Max Greenfield. Unfrosted scored 7.1 million views during its debut, and while it took the top spot on the chart, it was also the lowest debut for a film since the streaming platform began sharing viewership numbers last year. The movie features surprise cameos from other celebrities, as the comedy focuses on Bob Cavana, a character loosely based on William Post.

What Else Made the Netflix Top 10 This Week?

While Baby Reindeer and Unfrosted dominated their respective fields, they faced tough competition in the form of other projects viewers couldn't get enough of. In the television series chart, A Man in Full took the second spot, with the project starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane taking home 6.3 million views. Another noteworthy mention is The Roast of Tom Brady, which took the sixth spot on the chart, despite only being available for streaming during the last day of the eligibility period. On the movies chart, Anyone But You nearly came out on top with 6.7 million views.

Baby Reindeer is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

