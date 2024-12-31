There's nothing like a live event to make people pause their favorite show for a minute. Today, Netflix unveiled its viewing numbers for the past week and two NFL matches from Christmas Day completely dominated the charts with a combined total of 28.7 million views. The live event mirrors the popularity of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fighting match, which also took the top spot at Netflix back in November. The Ravens vs. Texas fared just slightly better, with 14.4 million views while Chiefs vs. Steelers raked in 14.3 million views. According to Netflix, the NFL Christmas Games (paired with the Beyoncé and Mariah Carey halftime performances) became the most-streamed NFL match-ups in U.S. history.

But not every Netflix subscriber was watching the NFL Christmas Gameday. Virgin River fans are still catching up to Season 6, and this week the returning series accumulated 9.2 million views, which made it land at #3 among the most-watched TV shows of the platform this past week. Rounding out the top 5 was the comedy special Your Friend, Nate Bargaze at #4 (6.3M) and Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise) thriller series Black Doves at #5 (5.4M).

In the non-English realm, every title stood in the shadow of the new season of Squid Game, which is now Netflix's biggest television debut of all time. The South Korean series returned on December 26 and immediately skyrocketed to the top of the charts with a whopping 68 million views in just five days. Not by chance, Season 1 of the series accumulated 8.1 million views and landed at #3, proving that subscribers were really excited to binge all episodes from both seasons. Despite almost all eyes being on Squid Game, suprise hit miniseries La Palma managed to keep a steady viewership: this week, the disaster show landed at #2 with 12.2 million views. Rounding up the top 5 was K-drama When The Phone Rings at #4 (4.4M) and Season 2 of The Manny at #5 (2.7M).

In the movie realm, Carry-On still remains hugely popular. The Taron Egerton (Black Bird) thriller accumulated 34.9 million views, meaning that the new title has already become one of the most popular Netflix releases of the year. The story centers around a TSA (Egerton) agent who is blackmailed into letting a dangerous package slip through airport security and inside a flight that will take off on Christmas Eve. The movie also stars Jason Bateman (Ozark), Danielle Deadwyler (I Saw The TV Glow), Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts), Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy), Logan Marshall-Green (Big Sky), and Dean Norris (Breaking Bad).

Other popular movies reveal that Netflix subscribers either want to kick back and enjoy themselves at the end of the year or still keep the Christmas spirit alive. War drama The Six Triple Eight managed to cling to #2 and this week the Tyler Perry drama accumulated 23.3 million views. Rounding up the top 5 was animated movie That Christmas at #3 (11.9M), the most recent animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch at #4 (11.9M), and Liam Neeson action flick Blacklight at #5 (7.6M).

You can check out the full list of most-watched Netflix titles on the Tudum website.

